News

Isaac Hayden says Newcastle have to play better than ‘Daylight robbery’ the last time against Chelsea

Isaac Hayden wants the same result against Chelsea but no repeat of the performance.

The midfielder talking about the ‘backs to the wall’ display back in January, when Newcastle had virtually no attacking threat all game.

Isaac Hayden describing that win as ‘Daylight robbery’ when he scored in the final minute for the 1-0 win over Chelsea on 18 January 2020.

That made it five wins, a draw and one defeat in the last seven Premier League home matches against Chelsea at St James Park.

That day was also the very last time Newcastle scored a goal at home in front of fans, as the three that followed before March 2020 lockdown were all goalless draws.

Isaac Hayden talking to NUFC TV:

“The last game [at Southampton] was a poor game, in terms of everything involved in the game.

“The start, the middle and the end was awful.

“Difficult game, difficult experience.

“Now we’re fully focused on the next run of games which are very important coming up to Christmas.”

‘What do you think will be the key to trying to get a result at the weekend [against Chelsea]?’

“A clear understanding and plan of what we are going to do.

“Putting into practice the things we have been working on.

“Sticking together, no matter what happens in the game.

“It is not going to be rosy every single moment of the game.

“They [Chelsea] have done well, they have got a lot of points on the board already, they’ve lost one game all season.

“We have to go into it with confidence and knowing that if we stick to our game plan, try to hurt them as much as we can, we can get a result.”

‘I guess that is what you did do in the same fixture last season, stuck to your game plan, got the win…how much heart can you take from that one?’

(Isaac Hayden laughs, a lot) “It was backs to the wall for pretty much 90 minutes, then I pop up with a daylight robbery [winner] at the end of the game. So hopefully it doesn’t go like that again and we have a bit more of a comfortable victory, hopefully we can play a bit better on the ball this time, cause them a few more problems.”

‘The three home games after that [beating Chelsea 1-0 on 18 January 2020] were all goalless draws, so it was the last goal scored in front of any fans at St James Park.’

“Those are the moments you live for as a football player, scoring the winner in front of fifty thousand people at the Gallowgate End, in the 94th minute against a team like Chelsea.”

‘You have missed the last three games, how are you feeling now?’

“After the Man Utd game it [the injury] wasn’t quite right, it wasn’t 100%. We played well against Everton and I only played 10 or 15 minutes and it wasn’t 100% then either.

“I have had the international break to get 100% right, I feel 100% now and raring to go, to help the team.”

