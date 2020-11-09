News

Incredible Premier League penalties stats and even Newcastle United getting involved

Premier League penalties have never been so important, or indeed, plentiful.

Sunday’s clash of Manchester City and Liverpool summed it up, both sides awarded a penalty.

Liverpool earning a point due to Salah converting his, Man City not taking all three points with De Bruyne’s miss the main factor in keeping the score 1-1 in the final count.

So when it comes to Premier League penalties, just how big a part will they play this season?

Well, put it this way, if you are thinking of backing anybody to be top scorer in the Premier League, I would check first whether they take penalties.

An interesting piece in The Athletic has looked at Premier League penalties this season, their article concentrating particularly on Leicester City.

You can see why when looking at this table of Premier League penalties awarded so far:

As you can see, in eight PL games, Leicester have remarkably already had eight penalties awarded, scoring seven of them.

Tielemans with two from two, whilst Vardy scored four in a row, then made it five against Wolves yesterday, before missing when a second penalty of the match was awarded to the Foxes. The first (successful) penalty enough to give them a 1-0 win and meant they go top of the table.

Seven of their 18 PL goals coming from the penalty spot.

Leicester play attacking football and have lots of quick clever players frequently running into the box but as you can see from the table of Premier League penalties awarded above, even the not so attacking teams are in many cases getting more penalties than usual.

With 78 Premier League matches played so far, an incredible 41 penalties have been awarded, meaning on average, you are more likely to see a penalty in a PL game than not.

People thought VAR would likely decrease the number of penalties as cheating would be mostly picked up, as well as dubious decisions.

However, an ever increasing willingness by the authorities to give the benefit of doubt to the attacking team and increase the number of various scenarios where a penalty should be given, especially with handballs, has sent it all crazy.

Of the 41 Premier League penalties awarded so far and fair to say, probably the majority of those would not have given in years gone by.

Newcastle United are a case in point.

The penalty against Burnley was pretty clear but the one against Everton would very rarely, if ever, have been given in past seasons, whilst the one v Spurs would never ever have been awarded in any other season.

The three penalties, all converted by Callum Wilson, have helped Newcastle pick up seven of their eleven points so far. Who knows how many less points would have been the case without them?

In total, five penalties in Newcastle’s eight games so slightly above the 41 in 78 overall PL average, with Brighton deservedly getting one for ASM’s challenge but Man Utd getting a more dodgy one that Darlow saved from Fernandes.

In Callum Wilson, Newcastle have been fortunate to have a reliable penalty taker, because if you look in recent seasons it has been a bit of a minimal help when it comes to penalties and NUFC.

Newcastle United Premier League penalties awarded and how successful:

2020/21 (3 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 3 scored)

Callum Wilson scores 3 out of 3 so far.

2019/20 (1 penalty awarded to Newcastle United and 0 scored)

Matt Ritchie scores 0 out of 1.

2018/19 (3 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 1 scored)

Matt Ritchie scores 1 out of 2.

Kennedy scores 0 out of 1.

2017/18 (1 penalty awarded to Newcastle United and 0 scored)

Joselu scores 0 out of 1.

2015/16 (3 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 3 scored)

Mitro scores 2 out of 2.

Gini Wijnaldum scores 1 out of 1.

2014/15 (1 penalty awarded to Newcastle United and 1 scored)

Papiss Cisse scores 1 out of 1.

2013/14 (3 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 2 scored)

Hatem Ben Arfa scores 1 out of 1.

Papiss Cisse scores 1 out of 1.

Loic Remy scores 0 out of 1.

2012/13 (4 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 4 scored)

Hatem Ben Arfa scores 2 out of 2.

Demba Ba scores 1 out of 1.

Yohan Cabaye scores 1 out of 1.

2011/12 (3 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 2 scored)

Demba Ba scores 2 out of 3.

2010/11 (5 penalties awarded to Newcastle United and 5 scored)

Shola Ameobi scores 2 out of 2.

Joey Barton scores 2 out of 2.

Kevin Nolan scores 1 out of 1.

It really sums it up when you see Newcastle before this season, had only scored one Premier League penalty since the 2015/16 season, Matt Ritchie getting the winner against Man City in January 2019. Indeed, only five penalties awarded to NUFC in the past three seasons.

Back in 2010/11, Newcastle getting five Premier League penalties awarded in their favour and scoring all five.

I think that after having been awarded three in the opening eight games, Newcastle are all but certain to get more Premier League penalties this season than any season in that past decade, but will they be able to take advantage, especially if Callum Wilson isn’t on the pitch to take them. Plus, with a bit more adventure shown by Steve Bruce, could Newcastle get even more penalties – bearing in mind that of the 20 shots on target by NUFC in these opening eight PL matches, three of the 20 on target shots were penalties…

