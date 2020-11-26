Opinion

I’m a bit worried about Steve Bruce after watching this clip on Thursday

Steve Bruce was on media duties earlier today.

The NUFC Head Coach talking about what has happened recently and the games coming up, especially Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Newcastle United have posted a video clip (watch below) of part of the press conference.

To be honest, I’m a bit worried about him having watched the clip.

To me, Steve Bruce has looked increasingly out of his depth this season, the Head Coach more than anybody realising this.

Recent interviews, especially post-match, he looks like a rabbit in the headlights, not having a clue what to say and just waffling on with any old nonsense.

It very much reminds me of John Carver in those five months where he almost relegated Newcastle from an almost impossible position. In his five months in charge, Carver only won three of 19 Premier League matches, including a 4-1 away victory at a Hull side managed by…Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce has now won only seven of his last 29 Premier League matches, not quite John Carver level but well on the way to it.

When I see Steve Bruce speaking now, I’m thinking that he knows that we (Newcastle fans) know that he knows he isn’t up to this job at Newcastle United.

As well as the video clip below, I have also transcribed it.

Obviously he gets briefed with certain stuff beforehand, this time it is the stat that the last three games have been against opposition that would have gone top if they had beaten Newcastle. All a bit desperate when we are talking about the league table after six, seven and eight matches, and the fact that Southampton and Chelsea only went top because they were playing against Newcastle before all the rest of the Premier League played.

It doesn’t mean they were easy games but Steve Bruce keeps making excuses, giving an angle on why it would almost have been a miracle for Newcastle to not get beat.

When speaking outside of what he has been briefed with, Steve Bruce just freestyles a lot of nonsense at times.

Talking about the positive is that there are other games coming up and needing to show the ‘resilience’ that Newcastle have shown these past ‘sixteen…eighteen months’ at Newcastle United (Steve Bruce has actually been at St James Park sixteen months and the first match was fifteen months ago).

Not sure what this ‘resilience’ is, Newcastle went from the seventh lowest goals conceded in 2017/18 and 2018/19 to seventh worst last season under Steve Bruce.

Increasingly, every match is just Bruce having the whole team sit back so defensively and face more shots than any other team, 146 so far (both on and off target) in only nine matches.

Whilst at the other end, Newcastle have only managed 21 efforts on target in nine PL games.

This isn’t resilience, it is down largely to pure luck that somehow Newcastle are now in 15th with eleven points after nine games.

In his press conferences, when you listen to Steve Bruce, he makes it sound like he is a bystander, somebody who can have no influence on what happens with regard to how the team plays, instead of the fact he is in charge and supposed to be dictating tactics and formation, as well as team selection.

Maybe though this is really the stage we are at and have been for a while, where just like John Carver before him, Steve Bruce hasn’t got a clue on how to positively influence what is happening on the pitch, despite having had a net spend of over £100m on players in his sixteen months.

Steve Bruce talking at his pre-Crystal Palace press conference:

“Our last three games, the team who we played against could have gone top of the league.

“So, that is sometimes the way it falls.

“Make no mistake, in the last couple in particular, against Southampton and Chelsea, we found it difficult.

“We haven’t played well enough.

“We accept that and move on.

“That’s the way it is in the Premier League, you know, you’ve got to go with it.

“Take the punches that come along.

“Certainly we have had a difficult couple of weeks.

“However, we’ve got another game Friday [against Crystal Palace], then next week [at Aston Villa], so it’s important that we show that resilience that we’ve shown over the last sixteen…eighteen months since I have been here.

“Go with it, try to get a result again.”

