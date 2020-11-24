Opinion

I think it is now time that Elliott Anderson is given that chance

With Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United looking more and more toothless in front of goal it is clear that a change is needed to provide some spark and kick start our season once more.

Callum Wilson aside, our options going forward are currently slim to non-existent.

Allan Saint Maximin is struggling to recapture the form he showed at the back end of last season while Miguel Almiron has lacked the game time required to have any significant impact on our season so far.

Joelinton remains Joelinton, while Andy Carroll looks like he will never score a goal again.

Following his impressive performances for Newcastle’s under 23 side, including two excellent goals against Bolton Wanderers in the Football League trophy, clamour is beginning to grow for the introduction of Elliot Anderson to the first team squad on a Premier League matchday.

Anderson has been training with the team for a number of weeks now, impressing staff and players alike with his precocious talent.

From what I have seen he looks very similar in physique and style to a young Ross Barkley. He is quick and strong, moves smoothly with the ball and clearly has an eye for a goal and an assist.

As with any young player, the difficulty is knowing when to throw them in at the deep end, particularly when a side is struggling, as Newcastle are at the moment.

Anderson has only just turned 18 and apart from his appearances in the aforementioned Football League trophy, has no senior experience to his name.

However, while it’s important to get the timing of his first team opportunity right, Newcastle shouldn’t wait too long if they truly believe he has the talent to shine on the biggest stage.

Some of the greatest players in recent times were playing regular first team football at Anderson’s age and it’s important not to wait too long or a young player’s development can stall.

Both Longstaff brothers have shown, to a certain extent at least, that young players can shine if they are just given the opportunity to do so.

