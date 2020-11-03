Opinion

I felt compelled to ring the Liverpool Echo after they said this about Newcastle United

I read with interest that some Everton fans took umbrage, after a recent article made by one of The Mag contributors, before our last game.

I actually thought that it was a decent piece.

That it summed up the way Everton and their support are perceived by a considerable amount of Newcastle supporters.

Hence, l therefore would like to share an experience I encountered back in 1998, whilst working in Runcorn.

On the Monday evening I attended Goodison Park, witnessing the Toon go down 1-0 to a Michael Ball penalty.

After the game, the talk in the Stanley Park boozer wasn’t about the match, but about rumours that Duncan Ferguson had agreed to join Newcastle.

The following day this was duly confirmed and on the way back to my digs I picked up a copy of the Liverpool Echo.

The local scribe on the Everton beat, later to be the Echo’s sports editor, was David Prentice.

Obviously it hadn’t gone down too well on the blue side of Merseyside that their talismanic cult hero had jumped ship….but I couldn’t help being annoyed, once I had read Prentice’s subsequent comments.

To quote – “Why would any player leave a club like Everton, who have won nine titles and four FA Cups, to join a club who had won a Texaco Trophy and an Anglo-Italian Cup?”…

I kid you not.

My immediate reaction to this misleading journalism was to think – ‘If this is what their leading writer is telling them, then no wonder Everton fans always seemed to behave with an air of superiority whenever I encountered them.’

I then telephoned the editor of the Echo and left a voicemail explaining my concerns, mentioning Newcastle United’s four titles and six FA Cups…and also correcting David Prentice for managing to get the amount of Everton’s FA Cup victories wrong (five not four).

The editor had the decency to return my call the following day and stated that he had spoken to Prentice regarding my concerns. He agreed that the article was misleading and had made us “look like a Hartlepool or a Darlington!”

I have no axe to grind and appreciate Everton for being the famous old club that they are, full of history and tradition.

A little bit like them Geordies, who just happen to play in the same colours as the mints…the mints that gave the Evertonians their nickname.

