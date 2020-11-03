Opinion

I am with Jose Mourinho, I miss the real football

As someone who from a young age was playing and watching football, I have to say that today it is in a sorry state.

It has becoming embarrassing,

VAR is simply pathetic.

I watched Newcastle, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool, all con penalties.

I’d go as far as to say, they would all make very poor actors.

I’m still chuckling about Harry Kane’s???

Seriously, football is finished for me.

I ask myself how many of the so called professional pundits would like to play under these rules? I can only think of one, Mr Squeaky Clean Lineker.

Why do ex-professionals think it is ok that tackling is not allowed, why the art of defending isn’t even considered.

The offside rule is…gees what can I say!!

No one has ever mentioned when a linesman’s flag doesn’t go up for a very very obvious offside and play continues, then after the offence a defender gets a touch and ball goes out for a corner, the attacking side gets a chance of goal from the corner. What on earth is going on?

I have lost interest in the game and for my generation, the love has gone.

All VAR has done is to create jobs for the boys.

Come on you sheep…and I mean the former players, stand up and say it’s effing s.ite, get rid.

And lastly, I don’t know his name but an official from the FA, or some other governing body, has the audacity to say VAR is here to stay.

Let me tell him, neither he nor his cronies rule the game. The hard working men coming through the turnstiles run the game. Push comes to shove, boycott the game till it’s back in the hands of the referees and linesmen, human error is acceptable and more enjoyable.

I’m with Mourinho with what he stated [‘There are decisions that I think they should explain and not leaving us in front of you explaining things we don’t find any explanations to. I prefer not to talk about it.’] about VAR after their victory over Brighton, I miss the real football.

