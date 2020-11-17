News

Government sources saying fans could be back in stadiums next month – Report

An exclusive on Tuesday has revealed that fans could return to Premier League stadiums and in the leagues below, in only a few weeks time.

In the report The Mail say that their sources who are close to the negotiations over the return of fans, tell them that officials at the DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport) have now submitted proposals to the Cabinet Office.

These would potentially open up the way to allowing fans to attend games once the second national lockdown is lifted.

However, the plans put forward to Government would allow fans to only attend stadiums in areas where there are low levels of virus cases.

The Government is yet to agree to the proposals but The Mail say that their sources are very encouraged by the fact that the DCMS is wanting to put football on the same level as the arts. The likes of the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena in London, having been allowed to sell tickets for music events in December.

The current lockdown restrictions were put in place until 2 December 2020 and the newspaper report says that under the DCMS proposals put to Government, fans in tier 1 and 2 areas would be allowed into stadiums, subject to certain conditions.

The inconsistencies have been very frustrating for football fans, with some cinemas screening live Premier League matches, plus at some clubs, fans allowed to watch on screens in hospitality areas with the game taking place inside the same stadium!

If these new plans were supported by the Government, it would apply to fans at all professional sport events, though it would be a limited portion of capacity and people needing to be socially distanced.

Clubs as usual, would have to apply for a safety certificate from the local Safety Advisory Group, which includes local authorities and emergency services, and that would then set the permitted number of fans inside any stadium, as well as other restrictions.

The Mail also report that Boris Johnson on Monday in a Zoom call said: ‘I pledge that when we come out of lockdown on 2 December we will work to have the crowds to come back.’

Always good to hear any positive news but before allowing any fans back in any area / region, you would imagine that as well as low local levels of infection, the overall national picture would need to look a lot better than it does at the moment.

