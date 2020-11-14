News

Government pull football authorities together for summit on finances and return of fans to stadiums

The Premier League and other football authorities have been called to a meeting by the Government.

The virtual summit on Tuesday (17 November 2020) will see discussions on the potential return of fans to grounds in England, the reform of governance and finances, plus other pressing issues.

BBC Sport breaking the story, as the Government will hopefully have some positive input into the football industry.

An industry that is seemingly unwilling to collectively work together for the common good, in the face of this virus challenge in particular.

Still no agreement in place for the Premier League to properly commit to a plan that would hopefully ensure all the clubs in the three lower divisions will be still operating when the 2021/22 season kicks off.

Instead we have seen shameful attempts by the most powerful clubs, trying to use the current virus situation to grab total power.

BBC Sport report:

‘The government is to host a landmark virtual summit on the future of English football on Tuesday, to discuss a number of issues facing the game.

The potential return of fans to grounds in England, the reform of governance and finances, equality and diversity, and the women’s game will be discussed.

A group of leaders and stakeholders from across the sport have been invited to participate.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden will lead the talks.

They are designed to bring football’s various authorities closer together after a period of tension.

The heads of the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, National League, and Kick It Out have all been invited, along with leaders from the women’s game and fans’ representatives.

The meeting comes amid an unprecedented financial crisis in English football, with fans prevented from attending professional matches since March.

There have been weeks of wrangling between the Premier League and EFL over a rescue package, and the FA is searching for a new chair after Greg Clarke resigned over offensive comments made in front of a parliamentary committee earlier this week.

There has also been division between the football authorities over the future structure of the game since the leak of the Project Big Picture proposals in October.

Both the Premier League and the government have committed to comprehensive reviews, but there have also been demands for an independent regulator to be established.’

