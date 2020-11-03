News

Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United ‘slow burner’ in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has selected his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player who he says has been a ‘slow burner’ this season.

Garth Crooks claiming that: ‘Callum Wilson’s arrival at St James’ Park has been a slow burner in comparison’ to the likes of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton, who have been given a lot more publicity.

The fact that Everton were top of the Premier League after the opening handful of games and Calvert-Lewin top scorer in the division, naturally meaning they were much talked about.

However, for Newcastle fans, they have instantly recognised the contribution of Callum Wilson. The value of having a quality centre-forward and goalscorer after the disaster last season when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce thought bringing in Joelinton and Andy Carroll was the answer when it came to goals.

Calvert-Lewin and Son Heung-Min are tied on eight PL goals but they haven’t had to feed off scraps as has been the case with Wilson at Newcastle. Quite remarkable he has six goals already, from only 13 chances in the seven PL games so far.

Garth Crooks says that the £20m buy has ‘given Newcastle a cutting edge’ but Callum Wilson has given NUFC a lot more than that.

With Steve Bruce sticking with his usual ultra defensive tactics, Callum Wilson finds himself repeatedly isolated and the rest of his teammates way down the pitch. Despite that, his head has never dropped and he has relished this role against the odds.

The big question of course is, if Bruce allowed Newcastle to try and attacking in any noticeable way, just how many goals would Callum Wilson be capable of scoring?

For the time being though, Newcastle fans worry that their side is a bit of a one man team when it comes to attacking threat at the moment, fears of what would happen if Callum Wilson was missing for any length of time.

Garth Crooks explaining to BBC Sport why he chose Callum Wilson in his Premier League team of the week (full PL team of the week below):

Callum Wilson:

“I’m not sure what’s going on at Everton at the moment.

“They started the season as if they had a point to prove and they probably did.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made it clear he can play in this league and James Rodriguez’s ability was never in doubt.

“While their performance against Newcastle was marginally better than their shocker at Southampton, they still look off the pace.

“Meanwhile, Callum Wilson’s arrival at St James’ Park has been a slow burner in comparison but has given Newcastle a cutting edge, especially at home.

“Wilson’s craftiness to draw a penalty from Everton’s Andre Gomes was astute and so was the conversion.

“Did you know?

“Wilson has scored six goals in his first seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle – only Les Ferdinand has reached six goals in fewer appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies (six apps).”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Daniel Podence (Wolves)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

