Gareth Southgate announces new England squad – Kindly gives Newcastle United players a rest

The latest England squad has been announced.

Gareth South naming the 29 players he is calling up for the three matches in November 2020.

Thursday lunchtime seeing the England squad named for a friendly at home to the Republic of Ireland next Thursday (12 November), then a Nations League match away in Belgium on Sunday 15 November, before ending with a home Nations League game against Iceland on Wednesday 18 November.

Newcastle fans had hoped that maybe there would at last be one of their players making the squad.

Callum Wilson the obvious one, six goals already in seven PL games for Newcastle and Gareth Southgate claiming he will pick players based on playing regularly and in form.

Despite a larger squad (29 players) than usual and Danny Ings out injured, still no place for Wilson.

NUFC supporters also maybe thinking the likes of Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow could be longshots but no sign of them either.

Dean Henderson keeping his place despite not a single minute of PL football this season, whilst Jordan Pickford also in despite mistakes already this season and dropped last Sunday at St James Park, whilst Nick Pope hasn’t been great either this season so far.

So same old same old, Gareth Southgate announcing his new England squad and kindly gives the Newcastle United players a rest.

Official FA Announcement of November 2020 England squad:

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 29-man squad for November’s games against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

The Three Lions bring 2020, and their UEFA Nations League group stage, to a close this month with Southgate again opting to choose a larger squad to deal with the extra game.

The squad will meet up at St. George’s Park on Monday where they will begin preparations for the first match, an international against Republic of Ireland on Thursday 12 November before attentions turn back to the UEFA Nations League when England travel to Brussels for their return fixture with Belgium after last month’s win at Wembley.

And the month will be rounded off when Iceland are the visitors to Wembley on Wednesday 18 November, when England will be hoping to finish with a flourish as the group remains wide open going into the final set of fixtures.

There’s a return to the group for Manchester City’s Phil Foden after missing last month’s games with Wales, Belgium and Denmark at Wembley, with both Danny Ings and Kalvin Phillips missing out this time through injury.

Chelsea defender Reece James keeps his place in the group following his call-up from the MU21s last month, although he will only be available for the first game before serving a two-game suspension after his red card at full time of the game with Denmark last month.

Harry Maguire will also be unavailable for the game against Belgium due to a one match suspension following his sending off in the Denmark match.

Three Lions fans in the UK will be able to watch the Ireland game on ITV, before Sky Sports will screen both Nations League games.

England squad to face Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

