Full quotes from agent as he hopes for Miguel Almiron move – Sums up Newcastle United situation

On Monday, news came out of Paraguay that Daniel Campos had been talking about his client, Miguel Almiron.

The initial quotes from the player’s agent centred around the line that Miggy would have left Newcastle United by now, if the virus hadn’t come along and affected the transfer market.

Appearing on radio in Paraguay, Campos saying that Miguel Almiron wants to be playing at a ‘bigger’ club that has more possession.

The full quotes from the Miguel Almiron agent interview are below but we all understand how that translates.

Basically, the Paraguayan international wants to be at a club with ambition who try to play football.

Miguel Almiron turns 27 in February and if he is going to stand a chance of making a major impression at a European club, rather than just survival football with Steve Bruce and Newcastle United, then Daniel Campos pointing to the summer (2021) as the right time for a move, sounds very likely.

The effects of the virus no doubt did make any chance of Miguel Almiron moving far more difficult this summer gone. Spain would surely be the most likely destination and the virus impact on finances saw only around £360m spent by La Liga sides, compared to £1.26billion by Premier League clubs.

It is pretty shabby Daniel Campos talking so openly about his client moving on and basically touting for a transfer to happen. However, it doesn’t change the fact of the reality we now found ourselves in at Newcastle United.

NUFC a stepping stone now not just for players who prove to be very good, such as Yohan Cabaye and Demba Ba, when Mike Ashley refuses to match their ambitions, but also for a player like Miguel Almiron who has shown himself to be a good team player so far but nothing more.

Paraguayan journalist Roberto Rojas via Twitter with the full quotes of what Daniel Campos said:

“In Newcastle, Miguel Almiron was entrusted to play in a function that perhaps isn’t the one he likes, but he knows that Miguel is also a tactically multi-disciplinary player.

“He’s able to play in numerous positions, that’s why all the managers have praised him because he’s a player that in a game, he can play in two or three different positions.

“He’ll always have the sacrifice and the quality that he has is undoubtable, there’s nothing that he has to show in Europe.

“There in England, they say he’s a “Premier League-style” player.

“I think that if it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would’ve been playing in a different team.

“But oh well, what happened happened. He has to continue being on a team where the aspirations are different, we know that there is a league with six strong teams and the others are fighting for the remaining spots. And in that part, Newcastle is there.

“But, he’s happy. People love him and on the national team, he can play an extra function like we saw the other day [1-1 draw against Argentina] where he had to show a bit of his defensive work [doubling up on Lionel Messi].

“To tell you the truth when they tell me this [critics in Paraguay of the team being a small one and ultra-defensive], I tell them that the English clubs are not “small.” There are teams who are very big and other teams that are “normal.” But yes, the tactical style of play doesn’t really benefit him, but I think in Europe, you have to run and work hard and there are no players who play just standing there.

“Obviously, if it was a team with much more movement and possession, Miguel would have showcased more.

“Last year, he played as a second forward. He played behind the striker. But Miguel is a very versatile player, he adapts. He is a player that doesn’t have a problem in working in different functions.

“Obviously, he would like to play at a bigger club with more possession, but he adapted and does the job done.

“The other day [game against Argentina], his work rate was huge. What he did, not only offensively but defensively was very important.

“In these World Cup qualifiers, we [Paraguay] have to aspire for that, to fight for it and to get the best possible results needed. I think this national team has everything to qualify for Qatar 2022.

“Look, I was able to come in contact with their coaching staff [Atletico Madrid] and they told me that they were interested and just scouting him, but never in the position to make an offer.

“They were just looking at him. But I think in the future, it’s possible, why not? There are also big teams in England for which they are inquiring about him and we talk.

“I have no doubt [he] will leave, I think it will happen soon, perhaps in June [2021] because this year, everything was disorganised on the transfers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

