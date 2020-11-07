News

From 0-3 down to Newcastle 4 Leeds 3 – Watch dramatic NUFC young stars comeback here

It ended Newcastle 4 Leeds 3 on Friday afternoon.

A quite remarkable game and comeback from the NUFC Under 23s.

A strong side on paper, Newcastle United lining up with the likes of recent signing from Peru, Rodrigo Vilca, as well as both Paul Dummett and Henri Saivet are named as overage players.

Also in the NUFC Under 23s starting eleven were rising star Elliot Anderson, the midfielder turning 18 on the day and with a new contract announced on Friday, plus trialist Cedwyn Scott, the Hebburn striker training with NUFC Under 23s this month.

A woeful display early on saw Newcastle go three goals down, offering nothing going forward and Leeds cutting through the midfield and defence at will. Saivet and Dummett partly to blame for a couple of the goals as the visitors looked to be coasting it.

Yannick Toure got one back before half-time when allowed a free header from a corner, Newcastle ‘only’ 3-1 down at the break.

There then followed a remarkable turn around after the break, with Elliot Anderson and sub winger Stan Flaherty at the heart of it.

Anderson scoring a penalty before Flaherty forced an own goal equaliser, then scored the winner himself!

Watch it for yourself below, Leeds United making the whole game available live on Youtube at the time and now have the full 90 minutes to watch here (Click play symbol and then click ‘Watch on Youtube’ to watch the goals and / or full match)

Under 23 result: Newcastle 4 Leeds 3

Newcastle United:

Langley, Rounsfell, Francillette, Cross, Dummett, Saivet (Indalecio 81), Brookwell, Vilca (Flaherty 63), Anderson, Toure, Scott (Swailes 90+4)

