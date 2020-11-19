News

Frank Lampard confirms 2 Chelsea players to miss Newcastle and wait and see on 3 others

A big game for Frank Lampard on Saturday.

If they beat Newcastle United, the West London club would go top of the Premier League, even if only temporarily.

When it comes to entertainment, Frank Lampard and his Chelsea team are the polar opposite of Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics.

Buoyed by some impressive summer signings, Chelsea have scored three or more goals in six of their eight Premier League matches and are the league’s top scorers.

Whilst including all competitions, Lampard’s team have scored three or more in nine of their thirteen matches.

Frank Lampard gave his press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of playing Newcastle.

The Chelsea boss updating on whether a number of players would be available:

Frank Lampard said that Thiago Silva is unlikely to be involved against Newcastle United after having been on international duty and arriving back close to the game after a lot of travelling from South America. A similar situation that Newcastle United have with Miguel Almiron.

As for Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea manager says he is still not ready to return but has stepped up his training.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz is now back in training after having had the virus, has tested negative now and is building up his fitness.

Frank Lampard says that whilst he hasn’t seen Ben Chilwell yet after the internationals, he is confident the defender should be ok for this Newcastle game.

Mason Mount played in all three England games and Lampard says the midfielder’s fitness will be assessed ahead of this Newcastle game.

The Chelsea boss not happy with a Saturday 12.30pm lunchtime kick-off after the internationals and especially then having to travel to Newcastle, Chelsea only registering one win in the last seven at St James Park, NUFC with five victories and one draw.

There was also the usual patter that you get from every Premier League manager about every other PL manager and opposition, Frank Lampard saying what a great job Steve Bruce has done and that it will be a tough game against Newcastle.

Lampard also saying how pleased he has been with Kurt Zouma this season and how the centre-back will have to be on top form to deal with Newcastle United’s supposedly big aerial threat.

So in conclusion, Pulisic and Silva look all but sure to miss Newcastle but Frank Lampard also waiting on the likes of Mount, Chilwell and Havertz to see if they are physically ok to play at St James Park.

Lampard confirming that some players have still yet to arrive back from international duty.

