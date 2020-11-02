News

Former top referee rules on that Newcastle v Everton controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Newcastle v Everton match incident.

Newcastle United win a corner on the right hand side, attacking the Gallowgate End.

Sean Longstaff puts in a poor low corner kick towards the near post, which Andre Gomes clears.

However, a lot of confusion then for those of us watching at home.

The referee, Stuart Attwell, appears to have spotted something and joy of joys, points to the penalty spot.

Callum Wilson then facing a lengthy wait before taking the penalty as VAR deliberates. They back up the match referee and Wilson coolly knocks the ball past Olsen to open the scoring.

I have to say, I totally agree with the Dermot Gallagher verdict on this one.

The former top referee saying that Andre Gomes doesn’t mean to commit a foul and doesn’t even realise Callum Wilson has darted in front of him at the last split second.

However, as Dermot Gallagher says, watching the replays you can clearly see Gomes swings his leg and connects with Wilson first.

Gallagher says the Everton player instantly realises what has happened and the former referee states that Stuart Attwell ‘has no option but to give a penalty.’

It is one of those, a penalty that is definitely given these days but wouldn’t have been in the past.

A decision that will grate on you if the opposition get it because obviously no malice or intention there.

Newcastle fans still in a state of shock that in only seven Premier League matches we have already had three penalties, usually lucky to get more than one or two a season.

A big help as well when you have somebody like Callum Wilson, who has calmly scored all three.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

“Andre Gomes catches Callum Wilson in the box.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

“I do not think he [Gomes] means to do it.

“He goes to swing at the ball and he does not realise that Wilson has come across.

“But when you see it, he actually catches him with his knee in the back of the thigh.

“He realises he has done it straight away and the referee [Stuart Attwell] has no option but to give a penalty.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce declares after Newcastle United beat Everton 2-1 “We deserved it” – Read HERE)

(Carlo Ancelotti after losing 2-1 to Newcastle United – ‘Important players were missing’ – Read HERE)

(Chris Waddle gives his verdict on Newcastle 2 Everton 1 and the pelanty incident – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – Read HERE)

