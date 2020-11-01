Opinion

Fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Everton – Big message to Steve Bruce

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Everton?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to take advantage of that lucky point at Molineux last Sunday.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie.

However, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff are all available once again.

Steve Bruce though revealing that Jamaal Lascelles has a foot injury and is a big doubt.

Interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below, a big message to Steve Bruce…

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Everton looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.

99% Darlow

98% Wilson

97% Saint-Maximin

94% Lewis

92% Fernandez

91% Almiron

86% Hayden

76% Murphy

65% Schar

57% Fraser

55% Sean Longstaff

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

43% Manquillo

41% Clark

32% Lascelles

29% Hendrick

11% Matty Longstaff

11% Dummett

10% Carroll

7% Krafth

5% Joelinton

5% Yedlin

1% Gillespie

