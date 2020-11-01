Fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Everton – Big message to Steve Bruce
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Everton?
We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to take advantage of that lucky point at Molineux last Sunday.
At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.
The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie.
However, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff are all available once again.
Steve Bruce though revealing that Jamaal Lascelles has a foot injury and is a big doubt.
Interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below, a big message to Steve Bruce…
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Everton looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.
99% Darlow
98% Wilson
97% Saint-Maximin
94% Lewis
92% Fernandez
91% Almiron
86% Hayden
76% Murphy
65% Schar
57% Fraser
55% Sean Longstaff
First eleven choices above, then the rest below:
43% Manquillo
41% Clark
32% Lascelles
29% Hendrick
11% Matty Longstaff
11% Dummett
10% Carroll
7% Krafth
5% Joelinton
5% Yedlin
1% Gillespie
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]