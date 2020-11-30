FA Cup third round draw fever builds for tonight – Can astonishing Steve Bruce record continue?
The FA Cup third round draw takes place tonight.
It will be shown live on BBC 1 and on BT Sport, where it is part of their coverage of Canvey Island’s second round tie with Boreham Wood.
Newcastle United will be ball number 27 in the FA Cup third round draw, which sees all Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.
Amongst the smaller clubs from the lower leagues that have already fallen by the wayside, Sunderland lost at home to League Two Mansfield in the first round. Mansfield going on to beat Dagenham at the weekend after extra time to make it through to this FA Cup third round draw.
Tonight’s draw is scheduled to begin at 7.10pm and games with be played across the weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021.
The FA Cup third round draw numbers:
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham
6 Blackburn
7 Brentford
8 Brighton
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield
19 Leeds
20 Leicester
21 Liverpool
22 Luton
23 Man City
24 Man United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston
31 QPR
32 Reading
33 Rotherham
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke
38 Swansea
39 Tottenham
40 Watford
41 West Brom
42 West Ham
43 Wolves
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere
48 Crawley Town
49 Stockport County
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Chorley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury
56 Mansfield
57 Newport County
58 Marine
59 Exeter
60 Canvey Island / Boreham Wood
61 Doncaster Rovers
62 MK Dons
63 Bristol Rovers
64 Oldham
Steve Bruce has proved to carry outrageous luck so far during his time at Newcastle United, nowhere more so than when it comes to cup draws.
His record so far:
Premier League – 28 August 2019 – Lost on penalties to Leicester City in League Cup second round after game finished 1-1.
League One – 4 January 2020 – A 1-1 away draw at Rochdale in FA Cup third round.
League One – 14 January 2020 – Won 4-1 at home in FA Cup third round replay.
League One – 25 January 2020 – A goalless draw at home to Oxford in FA Cup fourth round.
League One – 4 February 2020 – Won this FA Cup fourth round replay 3-2 at Oxford, after extra time.
Championship – 3 March 2020 – Won 3-2 away at West Brom in FA Cup fifth round.
Premier League – 28 June 2020 – Lost 2-0 at home to Man City in FA Cup sixth round (quarter-finals).
Championship – 15 September 2020 – Won 1-0 at home in League Cup second round to Blackburn.
League Two – 23 September 2020 – Won 7-0 at Morecambe in the League Cup third round.
League Two – 30 September 2020 – Won on penalties after 1-1 draw at Newport in League Cup fourth round.
Championship – 22 December 2020 – Will play away at Brentford in League Cup fifth round (quarter-finals).
As you can see, incredibly, Steve Bruce has already had seven cup matches against lower league opposition, with an eighth to come in three weeks time against Brentford.
That includes replays when failing to beat League One opposition twice last season at the first attempt…but on a positive note, against lower league opposition have failed to beat Steve Bruce’s NUFC in any of the seven matches so far.
Not so positively, the twice Newcastle have drawn Premier League opposition under Bruce, they have been knocked out both times.
Hopefully the Brucey magic will work once again tonight and Newcastle get Marine at home, or similar, that game to follow, fingers crossed, another beating of lower league opposition on 22 December 2020 when Newcastle travel to Brentford.
