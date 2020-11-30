News

FA Cup third round draw fever builds for tonight – Can astonishing Steve Bruce record continue?

The FA Cup third round draw takes place tonight.

It will be shown live on BBC 1 and on BT Sport, where it is part of their coverage of Canvey Island’s second round tie with Boreham Wood.

Newcastle United will be ball number 27 in the FA Cup third round draw, which sees all Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

Amongst the smaller clubs from the lower leagues that have already fallen by the wayside, Sunderland lost at home to League Two Mansfield in the first round. Mansfield going on to beat Dagenham at the weekend after extra time to make it through to this FA Cup third round draw.

Tonight’s draw is scheduled to begin at 7.10pm and games with be played across the weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021.

The FA Cup third round draw numbers:

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham

6 Blackburn

7 Brentford

8 Brighton

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff

12 Chelsea

13 Coventry

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield

19 Leeds

20 Leicester

21 Liverpool

22 Luton

23 Man City

24 Man United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston

31 QPR

32 Reading

33 Rotherham

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke

38 Swansea

39 Tottenham

40 Watford

41 West Brom

42 West Ham

43 Wolves

44 Wycombe Wanderers

45 Stevenage

46 Blackpool

47 Tranmere

48 Crawley Town

49 Stockport County

50 Plymouth Argyle

51 Portsmouth

52 Cheltenham Town

53 Chorley

54 Morecambe

55 Shrewsbury

56 Mansfield

57 Newport County

58 Marine

59 Exeter

60 Canvey Island / Boreham Wood

61 Doncaster Rovers

62 MK Dons

63 Bristol Rovers

64 Oldham

Steve Bruce has proved to carry outrageous luck so far during his time at Newcastle United, nowhere more so than when it comes to cup draws.

His record so far:

Premier League – 28 August 2019 – Lost on penalties to Leicester City in League Cup second round after game finished 1-1.

League One – 4 January 2020 – A 1-1 away draw at Rochdale in FA Cup third round.

League One – 14 January 2020 – Won 4-1 at home in FA Cup third round replay.

League One – 25 January 2020 – A goalless draw at home to Oxford in FA Cup fourth round.

League One – 4 February 2020 – Won this FA Cup fourth round replay 3-2 at Oxford, after extra time.

Championship – 3 March 2020 – Won 3-2 away at West Brom in FA Cup fifth round.

Premier League – 28 June 2020 – Lost 2-0 at home to Man City in FA Cup sixth round (quarter-finals).

Championship – 15 September 2020 – Won 1-0 at home in League Cup second round to Blackburn.

League Two – 23 September 2020 – Won 7-0 at Morecambe in the League Cup third round.

League Two – 30 September 2020 – Won on penalties after 1-1 draw at Newport in League Cup fourth round.

Championship – 22 December 2020 – Will play away at Brentford in League Cup fifth round (quarter-finals).

As you can see, incredibly, Steve Bruce has already had seven cup matches against lower league opposition, with an eighth to come in three weeks time against Brentford.

That includes replays when failing to beat League One opposition twice last season at the first attempt…but on a positive note, against lower league opposition have failed to beat Steve Bruce’s NUFC in any of the seven matches so far.

Not so positively, the twice Newcastle have drawn Premier League opposition under Bruce, they have been knocked out both times.

Hopefully the Brucey magic will work once again tonight and Newcastle get Marine at home, or similar, that game to follow, fingers crossed, another beating of lower league opposition on 22 December 2020 when Newcastle travel to Brentford.

