Ex-Newcastle strikers top Championship scorers – Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney can’t stop scoring

Adam Armstrong can’t stop scoring goals.

Neither can Ivan Toney.

After Tuesday night’s matches the Championship top scorers have stretched out further their lead at the top.

After kicking off the scoring for Blackburn last night in a 3-0 win at Preston, Adam Armstrong now has 12 goals (in 12 Championship games) this season at a rate of one every 85 minutes, with a shot accuracy of 70% (all stats via BBC Sport).

Second in the Championship scorers list is Ivan Toney with 11 goals (in 13 Championship matches) after scoring the ony goal of the game last night for Brentford away at Barnsley, scoring every 100 minutes on average, with a shot accuracy of 67%.

A distant third in the second tier goalscoring list is Lucas Joao of Reading, he has seven goals at an average of one every 126 minutes.

Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney left Newcastle United within three days of each other.

It was the summer of 2018 and actually there were three strikers sold within an 11 day period, Aleksandar Mitrovic 29 July 2018, then Adam Armstrong 5 August 2018 and Ivan Toney 8 August 2018.

Summer 2018 when Mike Ashley totally undermined Rafa Benitez, allowing him zero net spend, in fact, instead insisting on a £20m profit on transfers in and out that summer.

Mitro’s sale took all the headlines of course but Adam Armstrong signed permanently for Blackburn with a transfer fee of around £1.5m reported, plus a major sell-on clause for when / if Rovers sell him. For Toney, the fee reported to be £500,000 and when sold to Brentford this summer for a reported £10m, Newcastle claimed to have received another £3m (30%) of the sale price.

So was it a massive mistake selling on Ivan Toney and / or Adam Armstrong, or just the way it is?

Here are a few key facts about the pair’s overall careers so far:

Adam Armstrong

Age 23 (born 10 February 1997)

Has scored 28 goals in 52 Championship starts in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Has already scored 69 goals in league football, 77 goals in all first team matches.

Ivan Toney

Age 24 (born 16 March 1996)

Scored 48 goals in 78 League One starts since February 2018.

Has scored 88 goals in league football so far, 103 in all first team matches.

If Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong keep the goals flowing, then surely their time will come very shortly in the Premier League for the ultimate test.

If not bids in January, surely summer 2021 will see at least one if not both former Newcastle United strikers moving up into the Premier League.

The pair have already scored 180 goals between them in club football, albeit in the lower leagues and in cup competitions.

Only 27 days now until Newcastle United meet up with Ivan Toney since he left the club, an interesting night at Brentford in the League Cup awaits…

