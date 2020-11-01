Opinion

Everything points to this is what Newcastle United need to do against Everton and beat them

It is Everton next for Newcastle United.

This afternoon at St James Park, United taking on the early Premier League pacesetters.

Liverpool’s slightly fortunate win against West Ham on Saturday night knocking them off the top but an Everton victory today would see Carlo Ancelotti’s team back in number one spot.

As usual, Steve Bruce was at pains on Friday to say how great this next opposition team are, as he says about every side that Newcastle are set to face.

Obviously there was a little bit more justification for building up the blue scousers due to their recent results.

However, there is also every reason to believe that Newcastle United could, and maybe even should, beat Everton today.

Key to this I believe is that Steve Bruce has to cast off the shackles he has put on this Newcastle team.

He talked about how many strikers / attacking players he started with at Wolves BUT failed to mention how he had them all playing as extra defenders! The only exception, up to a point, was Callum Wilson, and he cut a very isolated figure for much of that game at Molineux, until with 10 minutes to go Steve Bruce was forced to allow at least some attacking intent once going a goal down.

If Newcastle United are allowed to attack Everton today, then I think we will win. Or at the very least, have a great chance of doing so.

Here are a few reasons….

Everton are missing at least seven players today.

Not only that, Carlo Ancelotti is missing arguably his two best players, Richarlison and James Rodriguez.

Everton haven’t won a single Premier League match without Richarlison, since the Brazilian signed in summer 2018.

Everton are missing first choice full-backs Digne and Coleman.

Every chance then that Allan Saint-Maximin will be up against a central defender (Godfrey) playing out of position at full-back.

Everton looked very ordinary last week and deservedly lost 2-0 to Southampton.

Yet another reason for optimism (IF Newcastle attack) is that whilst Everton have done well this season going forward, they have still been leaking goals. They conceded 56 last season, only two less than Newcastle, and have not kept a clean sheet since the opening PL game this season. Conceding two to each of Southampton, West Brom, Brighton and Liverpool, plus one against Palace. Attack them and you will score goals, though with Bruce’s shocking negative tactics, Newcastle have only scored more than once in 11 of Bruce’s 44 PL matches in charge. Everton even conceded two goals to Fleetwood in the League Cup.

Everton have won two out of three away PL matches this season, at Spurs and Palace, but especially missing some of their best players, when you look at their general away form under Ancelotti it hasn’t been exactly outstanding. After beating Newcastle on 28 December 2019 in his first Everton away match, Ancelotti has only won away PL games at Watford and Norwich who were relegated, plus at Sheffield United who have been in woeful form for months now.

Everton are missing their key creative attacking players, they are missing their first choice full-backs, they concede plenty of goals, let’s get at them! So come on Brucey, pick Wilson, ASM, Fraser and Almiron once again BUT allow them to press this very poor to average Everton defence and play football in their half.

As the incredible amount of shots conceded show anyway this season, Newcastle United aren’t great at defending, so what is there to lose by getting on the front foot?

Finally, the biggest reason for Newcastle United optimism….

Jordan Pickford!

