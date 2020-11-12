News

Emile Heskey bizarre comments on Joelinton

Emile Heskey has been talking about Joelinton.

The former England striker explaining why the Brazilian has only scored two goals in 45 Premier League appearances.

Something which might be seen as a bit of a specialist subject for Emile Heskey, considering how he himself became renowned for how few goals he scored during the majority of his career.

Starting with the 2001/02 season, in 11 seasons Emile Heskey only managed double figures in the Premier League on one occasion.

Actually four of those seasons were played under Steve Bruce, split between Birmingham and Wigan.

At Birmingham in 2004/05 and 2005/06, Emile Heskey only scored 14 Premier League goals across the two seasons, then at Wigan in 2007/08 and 2008/09 he only managed seven goals in 48 PL appearances.

Emile Heskey making some bizarre comments about the Newcastle United striker.

It looks very much a classic example of a player turned pundit in the English media, where doing any actual research before you speak on something you know nothing about, isn’t even considered. So at best you get the likes of EMile Heskey guessing at what the situation is…

Emile Heskey kicks off with: ‘I think Joelinton needs a goal that goes in off his backside. Just to get him to relax and get him to breathe with a bit more confidence. We have seen throughout his career that he’s able to score goals.’

He doesn’t have a club, does he?

Heskey knows Newcastle United have paid £40m for Joelinton and so just assumes that the Brazilian must have scored plenty of goals for Mike Ashley to have done that.

The reality of course is that Newcastle fans were so bemused that Ashley was desperate to sign Joelinton, precisely because he had scored so few goals in his career. The Brazilian’s best league season had been eight goals in the weak Austrian league before Mike Ashley insisted he was worth £40+ (Ashley has previously stated the transfer fee was £43m not £40m).

Emile Heskey then goes on to dig an even deeper hole by suggesting it is mostly down to the style of play of the other Newcastle players, as to why Joelinton isn’t scoring more.

Heskey claiming it is a massive problem that ASM and Almiron like to dribble rather than getting the ball into the box, meaning that the number nine doesn’t know when to make runs into the box.

However, the reality as we all know, is that Joelinton simply doesn’t like make runs into the box.

Even Steve Bruce finally admitted that Newcastle had paid £40m/£43m for a goalscoring centre-forward, who in reality was neither a centre-forward nor a natural goalscorer.

Obviously Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics don’t help any of Newcastle’s attacking players but the truth as we know, is that Joelinton far prefers playing wide left and not through the middle. That is where he had his best overall season so far in Germany, helping to create goals for others at least as much as scoring goals himself, in that final season with Hoffenheim.

This is what caused such problems last season and led to Jonjo Shelvey being top scorer with only six PL goals.

Newcastle United desperate for two goalscoring strikers and instead, Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce bringing in Andy Carroll who now hasn’t scored a PL goal for 31 months, as well as Joelinton who isn’t a natural goalscorer.

Maybe Emile Heskey should have a word with his old boss Steve Bruce before he gives his next expert analysis on any Newcastle player…

Emile Heskey talking to HITC:

“I think Joelinton needs a goal that goes in off his backside.

“Just to get him to relax and get him to breathe with a bit more confidence.

“We have seen throughout his career that he’s able to score goals.

“The thing is, with Almiron and Saint-Maximin, I don’t think they’re particularly the wingers that Joelinton would like.

“Joelinton would thrive with someone like Marc Albrighton, who only wants to have a touch and cross it whereas Almiron just wants to dribble and take someone on.

“He’s got to be comfortable enough to make those runs and knowing he’s not going to be offside, knowing the players are going to cross the ball.

“One thing you struggle with as a forward is when you’ve got a winger who is jinking, jinking, jinking – when do you make your run?”

