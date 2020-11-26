News

Embarrassing from Steve Bruce when confronted by evidence ‘Stats can do anything you wish’

Another uncomfortable press conference for Steve Bruce.

The Newcastle United Head Coach having watched on as his team lost 2-0 in each of their last two matches.

Both times very lucky to get away with a two goal defeat, it could easily have been five or six in both games with the underlying statistics depressingly familiar.

The opposition in total control and providing a constant threat, whilst at the other end any attacking threat was all but non-existent. Newcastle with only three efforts on target over the course of more than three hours of football.

The damning statistics of course go far beyond these last two defeats and at this pre-Crystal Palace press conference on Thursday, Steve Bruce floundered when asked about his side being at the very worst extreme of almost all underlying Premier League statistics this season:

“Stats can do anything you wish.

“You can do all sorts of things with statistics.

“I know one thing and that is we have not played well enough in the last couple of games, we have to improve.”

The thing is, there are statistics and there are…statistics.

For example, on its own, the fact that Newcastle haven’t had the lion’s share of possession in any of the nine Premier League matches this season, doesn’t prove anything.

However….just look at these below, very embarrassing that Steve Bruce wants to ignore all of these AND what we can all see with our own eyes.

Number of shots – Newcastle United 20th

72 (Source – Official Premier League site – Liverpool highest with 157)

Number of shots on target – Newcastle United 20th

21 (Source – Official PL site – Liverpool highest with 62)

Number of saves – Newcastle United 1st

41 (Source – Official Premier League site – Brighton lowest with 13)

Number of blocks – Newcastle United 1st

45 (Source – Official PL site – Liverpool lowest with 14)

Number of clearances – Newcastle United 1st

202 (Source – Official Premier League site – Man City lowest with 93)

Number of touches in attacking third – Newcastle United 19th

1025 (Source – FBREF – Liverpool highest with 1978, Burnley very lowest 964)

Number of shots faced (on and off target) – Newcastle United 1st

146 (Source – En.as – Man City lowest with 63)

