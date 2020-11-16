News

Elias Sorensen back down to earth after 7-2 mauling

Elias Sorensen has been brought back down to earth.

The 21 year old Newcastle loan striker had scored in his last two games, helping put Almere City top of the Dutch second tier.

Scoring his first ever professional goal against NUFC’s former European opponents NAC Breda, then scoring again as he helped Almere win their first ever away game at Young Ajax.

However, Sunday was a wake up call, as the NUFC striker found himself on the end of a 7-2 mauling.

Top of the league Almere City were one down in the first few minutes to Cambuur but equalised on nine minutes.

However, between the 24th and 52nd minutes, Sorensen and his teammates conceded another six goals without reply.

Elias Sorensen was subbed on 64 minutes and his team got a very small consolation of a second goal in added time.

To add insult to injury, De Graafschap then overtook Almere City on Sunday night when winning.

This is the Dutch second tier table as it currently stands:

Scoring 20 goals at reserve team level in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully with now getting his first two professional goals, they will be the first of many for the NUFC player.

Elias Sorensen undoubtedly had / has potential and maybe now getting a regular game and a bit of confidence back with the goals, plus a manager and team on the same wavelength, there is still plenty of time for the 21 year old to make rapid progress once again at a higher level.

As the saying goes, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, so games like Sunday are all part of the learning curve and character building.

