Opinion

Do these stats prove Newcastle United are a one man team?

Last season Newcastle United were accused of being a one man team.

In terms of having any attacking threat anyway, as it was impossible to ignore the heroics of Martin Dubravka in the NUFC goal.

That man in 2019/20 was Allan Saint-Maximin and the stats were compelling, in 23 Premier League games that ASM started – Newcastle won ten, in the 15 where the French winger didn’t start – NUFC won only one.

Are we now looking at the exact same scenario, Newcastle United completely reliant on one player to provide a threat going forward?

Only this time it isn’t Allan Saint-Maximin…

The player in question this time is Callum Wilson and once again, at least for me, the stats are compelling already.

Sky Sports put this up detailing his contribution against Everton:

⭐️ Callum Wilson’s contribution for @NUFC today

25 touches, 7 in opposition box

10 duels, won a penalty

1 chance created

4 shots, 2 on target

5th & 6th PL goals this season – equalling total of club’s top scorer (Shelvey) last season pic.twitter.com/rLaQBWIkHh — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 1, 2020

However, if you look across the entire seven PL matches so far, it is surely even more impossible to ignore.

Newcastle United have scored 10 goals in their seven games so far and without Callum Wilson where would we be?

With two goals yesterday against Everton, that makes it six for the season.

Of the other four goals, Callum Wilson got an assist for ASM’s goal against Burnley.

Then of the other three goals, there was an own goal against Man Utd, that Murphy free-kick taking advantage of a poor Wolves wall, then the only goal in open play not scored by Callum Wilson, was Hendrick’s strike at West Ham.

The thing is, it isn’t just the right place right time poacher’s goals and confidently taken penalties.

Yesterday, with 55 minutes on the clock and neither side creating anything, you would have put the (payment holiday…) mortgage on a goalless draw.

Then up popped Callum Wilson, at the last second dashing from behind Gomes and the Everton player not realising he was there, swings his leg and catches player not ball. In the past it would never have been a penalty, Gomes didn’t even know Wilson was there, never mind try to kick him. These days it is / was a penalty all day.

That movement and duping Gomes won Newcastle United the match, turning one point into three when he converted the spot-kick.

Without Callum Wilson where would we be?

Steve Bruce is continuing with his negative tactics and making it so difficult for Newcastle’s players to have any serious attacking threat. Things did open up in the final 35 minutes yesterday but only because Everton were forced to take chances and that then fitted perfectly into allowing the likes of Almiron, ASM, Wilson and Fraser plenty room to play in, on the break.

However, no penalty won and converted by Wilson and we would never have had that more open spaces later on.

With ASM a bit out of sorts and contributing only sporadically, not unusual for a flair player to have his ups and downs, without Callum Wilson we would really be struggling.

He is creating and finding these odd moments to score and create opportunities but feeding off scraps really.

If Callum Wilson gets injured then I think we would really find just how much Newcastle are a one man team going forward, with an over reliance on him to score goals.

It is 31 months since Andy Carroll last scored a Premier League goal and Joelinton has two goals in 44 PL appearances.

We had better wrap Callum Wilson up in cotton wool and I don’t say it often but well done Steve Bruce, Wilson might not have been happy about it but I was more than pleased to see the striker subbed late on. Yes he might have dreamt of a hat-trick but making sure he is looked after and available for Southampton on Friday is far more important, even Bruce realises that.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

