News

Davide Santon confirms he has tested positive for the virus – Can’t wait to return

Over in Italy, Davide Santon is one of a number of new positive virus cases to be made public.

The former Newcastle United defender now talking about it himself using social media.

Now playing for AS Roma, Davide Santon saying: ‘I have tested positive for coronavirus and obviously I’m in quarantine. Luckily I feel good and my thoughts are already aimed at my teammates. I can’t wait to get back to work with them.’

The openness in other countries in making public who the positive cases are, in sharp contrast with what we see in the Premier League.

Each week they give details of number of tests carried out and how many positive cases, however, they don’t state which players and / or members of staff, with clubs and players rarely volunteering the information either.

On Monday, Fabian Schar gave an interview to media in Switzerland and revealed that one of the physios at Newcastle United has tested positive, yet the club haven’t said anything.

As for Davide Santon, hopefully he will have no lasting after effects from having contracted the virus and will be back playing soon.

He was an interesting player when on Tyneside, one who tended to split the fans.

Davide Santon was only 20 when he moved to Newcastle United in 2011.

Arriving from Inter Milan, the young defender joined in the same transfer window as Yohan Cabaye and Demba Ba (and Gabriel Obertan and Sylvain Marveaux…).

He made an immediate impact, playing in 24 of the 38 Premier League games, as Newcastle finished in a surprising fifth place in 2011/12.

However, after Mike Ashley refused to try and build on that breakthrough season and allowed no net spending in summer 2012, like so many of that team, we never really saw Davide Santon hit the same heights.

He endlessly divided fans, at times looking like a brilliant pacey attacking full-back, at other times a really poor defender.

One thing for sure though, he became a massive Newcastle fan in his time on Tyneside…

Davide Santon when he moved to Inter Milan from Newcastle in 2015:

“I spent three and a half wonderful years in Newcastle, a great club with fantastic fans who have always supported me and showed me their affection.

“That’s why I will never forget them and they’ll always be in my heart.”

That love for Newcastle continues to this day, with the fact that his partner is from Tyneside and they had a child together during his time at NUFC, undoubtedly helping with that.

Davide Santon spoke to Sky Sports back in May 2020 when it looked only a matter of time before NUFC got new owners…:

“In football you need to have money.

“Whatever the season Newcastle are going to make, or whatever owner is going to come in, I just hope it is going to be the best for the club, the fans, the players and for everybody else who lives in Newcastle.

“Because Newcastle deserve a great mentality.

“Hopefully, if you are talking about all that money, maybe in a couple of years Newcastle can get to win some titles – who knows?

“If the new owner has that much money, as I have read in the news, maybe it is possible, you never know…

“When the owner of Manchester City took over…maybe it can happen with Newcastle.

“So if I see Newcastle doing well, I can only be happy.”

