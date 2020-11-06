News

Date and time announced for Brentford v Newcastle United Carabao Cup quarter-final

An official announcement from the London club has confirmed when the Brentford v Newcastle match will be played.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final will take place on Tuesday 22 December 2020.

All of the quarter-finals are shown on live TV and Sky Sports will be showing Brentford v Newcastle at 5.30pm on that Tuesday before Christmas.

It will be behind closed doors of course and Newcastle will face former striker Ivan Toney, currently top of the Championship scorers with 10 goals after his £10m move from Peterborough, which is reported to have netted NUFC another £3m.

As things currently stand in the schedule, Newcastle are set to play Fulham at home on Saturday 19 December and then Man City away on Saturday 26 December. As ever though, all fixtures subject to change due to broadcasters.

Brentford official announcement:

The details have been set for Brentford’s Carabao Cup Quarter Final tie against Newcastle United. The Bees will play host to the Premier League side in the last eight of the competition, the first time Brentford have ever been to this stage. The match will be played on Tuesday 22 December and will kick-off at 5.30pm. It will be live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle will be the fourth Premier League side The Bees have played in this competition. After a penalty shoot-out win over Wycombe Wanderers in the First Round, Southampton were dispatched in the Second Round on the South Coast. Brentford then beat West Bromwich Albion on penalties in the Third Round.

The Fourth Round tie saw Fulham come for their first visit to our new stadium. Marcus Forss set The Bees on their way with the first goal in a 3-0 win. That ensured Brentford reached the last eight for the first time ever.

Newcastle have reached this stage without facing a top-flight team. They beat Blackburn Rovers in the Second Round, the stage they entered the competition, before a 7-0 demolition of Morecambe. They were close to exit against Newport County in the last round but equalised late on and won the tie on penalties.

The Magpies have made a reasonable start to their Premier League season. They have won three of their seven games so far and sit 11th in the table. They have won away at West Ham United and have drawn their other two away games so far, against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This has not been a regular fixture over the years and this is only the 12th match between the teams. Newcastle have won eight of them so far while two of Brentford’s three victories came in the first meetings between the sides in the 1934/35 season. Newcastle beat The Bees home and away when they were both in the Championship in 2016/17 and won an EFL Cup tie in September 2001, albeit Brentford had the lead in that game and only lost in extra time.

