News

Danny Ings set to miss Newcastle United match

Danny Ings was on top form on Sunday.

Ahead of Newcastle beating Everton, Southampton won a thrilling, slightly bizarre, game 4-3 at Aston Villa.

Danny Ings with an excellent long range goal making it 4-0 for the visitors, only for a dramatic late flurry of action to almost change the result.

On 85 minutes with the score at 4-1, Danny Ings was forced off with what could potentially be a nasty looking injury.

The length of time for his treatment before the game could continue, a key factor in a lengthy amount of added time. That added time seeing Watkins (90+3 minutes) and Grealish (90+7) score the goals that made a very uncomfortable closing of the game for Southampton.

For Ralph Hasenhuttl though, maybe the health or otherwise of Danny Ings will have been foremost in his head in those closing stages.

With five goals and two assists in the seven Premier League games so far, Danny Ings has been key to Southampton now fourth in the table, level on points with third placed Everton.

From the start of the 2019/20 season, Danny Ings has now been directly involved in 31 goals (scoring 27 and four assists) in 39 Premier League starts (and six sub appearances). Very impressive stats.

Danny Ings has already had two serious knee injuries in his career and I really hope this isn’t another one. Obviously I wouldn’t be too upset if the striker misses the Newcastle match on Friday night, which appears all but certain now, but I hope it is no more than that. With an international two week break after Friday’s match, it would allow some decent rest for Danny Ings. That is, so long as it isn’t a serious injury.

Ralph Hasenhuttl says that the initial signs are positive but they will only really know once they get detailed scan results.

The Southampton boss says Ings ‘overstretched his knee’ and hopefully it isn’t like Dwight Gayle, out until 2021 after he ‘hyper-extended’ his knee against Crewe in pre-season.

Southampton have a lot of quality elsewhere with the likes of Ward-Prowse who is excellent – but without Danny Ings, the closest thing in the Premier League to another Jamie Vardy, Newcastle’s job looks far less daunting.

Ralph Hasenhuttl talking about Danny Ings:

“This is such a hard game you will also have a few tough duels, maybe some a little too tough.

“Ingsy’s duel does not look good.

“It was right in front of me and we know the history with his knees. I hope he is okay.

“Let’s have a look and hope that nothing is too hard.

“It did not look good. He has overstretched his knee.

“He was immediately shouting ‘my knee! my knee!’.

“Hopefully, this is not a bad injury.

“It is not swollen but we will have a look at the scan and will let you know.”

