Crystal Palace fans comments before AND after losing to Newcastle United – Oh dear

Ahead of Friday night, Crystal Palace fans were competing neck and neck with Newcastle United supporters when it came to negativity about what was likely to happen in the match.

Fair to say, not many comments contained much, if any, positivity.

The belief running through both fanbases that we were set to see their teams play negative football and produce a poor spectacle for the Amazon Prime TV audience, overseen by two managers who aren’t up to the job.

For 87 minutes you couldn’t argue with the predictions from either NUFC supporters or Crystal Palace fans.

The home side playing marginally the better football and Karl Darlow with the more difficult saves to make, however, any quality in the match was very rare to see, along with decent efforts on goal.

The comments from Crystal Palace fans both pre and post-match are posted below, one of them will take little comfort that he was bang on the money…’Outcome predictable. No Zaha, no points. Callum Wilson back for Newcastle, to walk away with a 2-0 win.’

I think Newcastle supporters would overwhelmingly agree that if Zaha had played then every chance NUFC wouldn’t have won, whilst if Newcastle’s only credible goalscorer Callum Wilson hadn’t played, then even less chance of Newcastle United getting the three points.

As you can see from the post-match comments of Crystal Palace fans below, the two late Newcastle goals simply fitted in with their pre-match fears.

Small margins when two such limited managers and their teams, as they are set up, meet.

Crystal Palace fans commenting via their Holmesdale message board:

PRE-MATCH:

‘Outcome predictable.

No Zaha, no points.

Callum Wilson back for Newcastle, to walk away with a 2-0 win.’

‘Apparently Saint-Maxim is out, which is a bonus.

Still no news on the mystery COVID trio at Newcastle.

Hopefully at least one of them is an important player as based on Monday we’ll need all the help we can get.’

‘Clearly if we are defeated tonight, which of course is a realistic possibility, the cries of “Roy Out” will reach a crescendo and he will be on the end of unrelenting invective.’

‘Bruce has a similar old-school approach to Roy, so it’ll be interesting to see how it pans out.’

‘With Zaha out it’s hard to see anything but another poor effort this Friday against Newcastle.’

‘First goal wins methinks.

I’ll therefore say 1 or 2-0 to Newcastle.’

‘We lose tonight,on the back of the Burnley defeat, and there will be an outpouring of bile with Hodgson facing shot and shell, and of course certain players will also feel the wrath of HOL.

He will just feel grateful there are no supporters in the stadium to vent their spleens as he makes his way to the tunnel at the end of the game.’

‘We made Burnley look like Barcelona in 1st half, we played like it was our first preseason with our team full of newcomers.

At least show some guts and fighting spirit – then we can live with losing games.

Be happy with a point, fear the worst!’

POST-MATCH

‘Early on, my Amazon Prime picture froze, unfortunately they got it going again.’

‘Newcastle had an in-form striker on the pitch, our form player was off it.

In the end that was the difference between two poorly performing teams.

Too many players underperforming.

Second half we seemed like the team most likely to win, but if we had I wouldn’t have felt any different than I do now in terms of the performance. We can argue about squad selections and tactics but years of under investment is showing.’

‘Prime Amazon are shocking. We are shocking. Empty stadiums are shocking. Newcastle are rubbish. I’m worried.

Lock down matches of last season we went on a massive losing run with no goals. Are we there again? Big games ahead. Very worrying.’

‘Its a bit of a myth that we are tight at the back. No clean sheet since the first game and conceding 1.5 goals per game. For a team who can’t score that is fatal.’

‘Our best pairing at CB is Tomkins (when fit) and Cahill I believe. To me Sakho is a bit of a liability these days. As much as I want to blame Roy for another defeat, I can’t this week. We as just not mentally tough for 90 mins. and that’s down the players. Bet on us conceding in the first/last 5 mins of either half and you’ll be rich, guaranteed. Anyway we lack a genuine attacking threat up front, Ayew has shown he’s not the answer this season, mind you the service to him is non existent.’

‘I agree it doesn’t make sense to put Benteke on and take Townsend off even though it has to be said Townsend is awful currently. Last decent corner we had was taken by Eze against Leeds and scored by Dann yet Townsend gets to take the corners on both wings. Benteke did ok for the 30 minutes he played but isn’t the answer to our goal drought. If we do anything in January it has to be buying a decent striker.’

‘Very unfortunate to lose but yet again we failed to score.

Sadly Dann was dreadful, caught out for both goals with his lack of pace and his mobility on the turn and generally he was decidedly shaky all game.

I think it is time to remove him from the team as he doesn’t look like a PL defender any more.

Newcastle were very lucky to come away with a win – their second goal was even deflected in by Cahill. Dreadfully disappointing.’

‘Totally agree, Newcastle were lucky to come away with win, only 3 mins before their second goal we had 2 chances to win the game!’

‘I am just so bored with it all now. A bewildered 73 year old man lacking passion and motivation, stumbling around with a team of 30 year old players, not knowing what to do to score a goal. It’s pitiful really.

Think I will give the rest of the season a miss. I cannot bear to watch it any more. Will come back next season, when Hodgson has finally given up the ghost. Not really fussed what division we are in, I just want to watch a decent game of football, with flair, attacking players and the expectation and excitement of a goal from open play.’

‘Doesn’t matter that keeper makes good saves or we miss easy chances. Newcastle were there for the taking and will get beaten well by many prem sides. We are awful and lost at the moment.’

‘0 points from Burnley and Newcastle… Awful.’

‘Enough is enough now, Roy has to go two of the worst teams for scoring and we get beaten by them.’

‘It’s remarkable that there are worse teams in the league.’

‘Newcastle are a poor team and were looking toothless.’

