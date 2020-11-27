Opinion

Crystal Palace fans comments ahead of match are bizarrely familiar to Newcastle supporters

Crystal Palace fans with plenty to say ahead of Friday night’s match at Selhurst Park.

Fair to say, not many of them contain much, if any, positivity.

In fact, for Newcastle supporters reading them, they may seem eerily familiar…

Interest reading what Crystal Palace fans have said below but just have a read of this one first:

‘May sound silly this early in the season but I am beginning to wonder where the further 27 points to stay up are going to come from. We have been lucky in several wins but have been abysmal against…

Many experts say we have a good squad of players but if so, they are not producing. So, is it them or is it the manager’s tactics?

The latter for me. He is incapable of either fielding the right team, inspiring them or employing the required tactics.’

Now which Newcastle fan can claim that when reading the above, they don’t start thinking about Steve Bruce?

I guessed not.

Yet this is just one of numerous comments from Crystal Palace fans about their manager and general state of play with their team and club.

Looking from the outside, Palace would go seventh if winning tonight, sixth if winning by five or more…it just goes to show that nobody (journalists, pundits, rival fans etc) has a clue really compared to a club’s own supporters.

This sounds like it is going to be an absolute classic match…

Crystal Palace fans commenting via their Holmesdale message board:

‘Outcome predictable.

No Zaha, no points.

Callum Wilson back for Newcastle, to walk away with a 2-0 win.’

‘Apparently Saint-Maxim is out, which is a bonus.

Still no news on the mystery COVID trio at Newcastle.

Hopefully at least one of them is an important player as based on Monday we’ll need all the help we can get.

Carroll is out too, which is great as he’s always a pain against us.

I predict the referee may have to take possession of the ball as neither team will want it I previously said we’d beat Burnley and lose this. I’m hoping I was wrong on both counts.’

‘Clearly if we are defeated tonight, which of course is a realistic possibility, the cries of “Roy Out” will reach a crescendo and he will be on the end of unrelenting invective.’

‘Roy is the type of manager who can take a 20th place team and get them to 15th. And he can take a 10th place team and get them to 15th.’

‘Apart from when he took West Brom to 11th. Or Fulham to 7th place, then to the Europa League final.

Or us to 11th, 12th and 14th.’

‘With Wilf out we need someone else up top who can try and conjure something out of nothing and Eze seems the most likely candidate, so I would give him the number 10 role and the freedom to roam. Dann and Kouyate looked shaky on Monday, but it’s Dann I’d replace for Cahill. PvA was poor, but without Wilf we’ll need all the attacking options we can muster.’

‘I reckon Bats will prob be dropped, putting Ayew back in the middle and Schlupp in on the left, with Eze in a free role.’

‘Eze will definitely cause more problems moving to the middle of the pitch and whilst Schlupp doesn’t have Eze’s guile he is direct and strong on the ball and will give us some aerial threat. Not sure who Newcastle will play as they have their own selection problems however we will have attacking alternatives on the bench if we go behind.’

‘Bruce has a similar old-school approach to Roy, so it’ll be interesting to see how it pans out.’

‘With Zaha out it’s hard to see anything but another poor effort this Friday against Newcastle.’

‘First goal wins methinks.

I’ll therefore say 1 or 2-0 to Newcastle.’

‘Since the 5-1 thrashing we gave them, there have been FIVE 1-0 results (two for us and 3 for them) and two draws (0-0 and 1-1). So hardly a goalfest in recent years. As we haven’t kept a clean sheet since the opening day, 0-1 looks likely but as a Palace fan I’ll go for 1-0 to us.’

‘We lose tonight,on the back of the Burnley defeat, and there will be an outpouring of bile with Hodgson facing shot and shell, and of course certain players will also feel the wrath of HOL.

He will just feel grateful there are no supporters in the stadium to vent their spleens as he makes his way to the tunnel at the end of the game.’

‘We made Burnley look like Barcelona in 1st half, we played like it was our first preseason with our team full of newcomers.

At least show some guts and fighting spirit – then we can live with losing games.

Be happy with a point, fear the worst!’

‘Whatever the team is the tactic will be the same: defensive shape and play on the break, giving the opposition 65% possession. Problem is our main outlet is not yet fit, so I’m not sure how we make the transition from defence to attack. Batshuayi and Ayew aren’t an effective pairing so Hodgson has a problem.

Perhaps stick Ayew up front on his own and have 5 in the midfield.’

