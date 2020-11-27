Videos

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Watch Wilson and Joelinton clinch it in official match highlights

It ended Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2.

Not exactly a smash and grab but certainly a match that neither side could really say they deserved to win.

Crystal Palace with the better of the play and chances, not that there were that many.

Some smart saves by Karl Darlow and blocks by those in front of him.

Which then allowed for this dramatic last gasp ending.

On 88 minutes a goal totally out of keeping with such a poor match, a smart Joelinton assist and a cute Wilson finish through the keeper’s legs.

Only 60 seconds later, a weak Joelinton shot deflected past the Palace keeper, maybe his luck has turned…

Enjoy it below.

Watch the goals here and Karl Darlow saves…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

(Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Friday’s victory – Read HERE)

