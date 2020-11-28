Opinion

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2.

Two teams pretty much cancelling each other out, though Karl Darlow and his defence came up with some crucial stops / blocks to prevent the game slipping away.

Which then set the platform for the late winning action, Newcastle sealing it with two goals in a minute, gone in 60 seconds for Crystal Palace!

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 9

To be honest, this could have been even higher.

The save from Benteke’s header was match-winning. The slow-motion replays didn’t do it justice.

The only thing preventing him from getting a perfect score was Palace’s lack of shots on targets (3) – but those three saves were all of the highest quality.

Maquillo – 7

Solid at the back against a dangerous looking Schlupp. A really tidy display.

Clark – 8

He his fitted back into the team really well.

One lovely moment in the first half when he brought the ball out from defence and started a counter-attack. An excellent display.

Fernandez – 8

Before Darlow’s stunning save from Benteke, and obviously the match-winning goals, he was shaping up to be man of the match, and still might have been for some.

Superb block at 0-0 made a huge difference. Particularly did well considering he played most of the game in the book. Our best defender.

Lewis – 7

Much improved display from Jamal. Covered a lot of ground up and down the left wing.

Just needs to improve his final ball.

Sean Longstaff – 7

One of our better players against Chelsea and produced another effective display here.

Superb solo run in the latter stages nearly broke the deadlock. Unlucky to be booked in my opinion.

Shelvey – 6

A solid enough outing, even if his set-piece delivery was pretty hit and miss.

Managed to maintain his discipline and proved a nice foil for Longstaff.

Hendrick – 6

Unspectacular but solid display. Hard working and kept trying to help Manquillo.

Kept closing down space in our third of the pitch.

Almiron – 6

Put himself about with some nice forward runs but never really convinced he was going to threaten the Palace goal.

Looked like he was flagging before being replaced by Matt Ritchie. Good to see him back though.

Joelinton – 9

One of his best displays for us. Always wanted the ball.

Should have made more of his chance in the first half, when his shot was tame, but made up for it the second.

Never stopped working and was rewarded in the final few minutes.

An assist and a goal, turned a 7 into a 9. Let’s hope he can keep it up now.

Wilson – 8

Improves the team no end, vastly becoming our most important player.

Apart from one header that nearly crept in, he didn’t have much a sniff until the goal, but when he got his chance he took it superbly.

The pure penalty-box finisher we have been crying out for. Another excellent display.

Subs

Ritchie – 7

Schar – NA (not on long enough)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

