Opinion

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Friday’s victory

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A shocking match but a great result as Newcastle United win it very late.

Jamie Swan:

“Three points away from home is always great.

“If we had lost this one, Bruce would have been under massive, massive pressure.

“Darlow being one of the better players yet again tells a story.

“Joelinton was lively but no end product until the crazy last couple of minutes.

“Great interplay by him to finally create a chance for our only player who looks like they can actually score in Wilson and then the favour returned with a deflected scooper within a few seconds to seal it.

“Before the game I totally expected a nil-nil or a one nil defeat, so can’t say that I’m not happy with the result.

“Hendrick still offers zero and not sure whether to worry yet about ASM ‘injury’?”

GToon:

“Well I suppose we needed a reaction (after the last few games) and we got one.

“The game was reasonably entertaining and towards the end I was happy to settle for matching them on the stats never mind the goals tally.

“The two goals were very well deserved as we didn’t sit back and see out the last few minutes like normal.

“Darlow was excellent and is certainly taking his chance.

“Fernandez played well and put himself in the way of a few shots.

“I won’t make any more comments as I was blaming Longstaff for mistakes when it wasn’t even him.

“The picture wasn’t very clear on the telly! That win might just have bought Bruce a few games.

“Shame ASM didn’t play for whatever reason as that’s how he needs the team to play to get the best out of him.”

Ben Cooper:

“A busy but unspectacular game was won in the last five minutes by United as JoeLinton set up Wilson and then Wilson returned the favour to give United a precious three points.

“The game was cagey but both sides had chances until the last fifteen minutes when it became much more open.

“Chances came and went for both teams before NUFC broke the deadlock and wrapped it up within a minute and a half.

“Credit to those in yellow (or whatever colour it is) who all did their bit without being brilliant, except JoeLinton of course, who is on fire, your defence is terrified.”

Brian Standen:

“Uninspiring 88 minutes and a lovely smash and grab!

“Great opportunism from Callum Wilson and have to be pleased for Joelinton who put a great shift in without much end product until…..

“Darlow again excellent

“A great result I guess!”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Whenever we have really needed a win in the past 3 years we have got it.

“Tonight was another example.

“It is the one hallmark of Rafa that Bruce has managed to (just about) keep intact.

“The less said about the game the better, but we won, that is all that matters.

“Darlow and Fernandez deserve as much credit as Wilson and Joelinton.

“Enjoy your weekend boys and girls!”

Billy Miller:

“I thought it was our best first half of the season.

“Darlow had to make the bigger saves but we were positive.

“We hunted the ball and didn’t just sit back and wait for the opposition to dominate us.

“Second half I was beginning to hope for 0-0 as Palace grew and grew as the game wore on.

“But we have a man who takes chances, 7 goals already, this could be Wilson’s best ever Premier League season.

“I was pleasantly surprised at Joelinton’s performance for the first 88 minutes.

“He put himself about, took players on and made/had chances.

“The last few minutes he was brilliant.

“The link up with Wilson for the opening goal was, dare I say it, Brazilian quality.

“His goal was lucky but he took his man on and had the confidence to have a go.

“Could he kick on from this? He proved he can kick a ball tonight so maybe, just maybe.”

Dave Punton:

“Just as the crisis was about to become official that goes and happens.

“A drab game before Wilson and Joelinton, the latter who remains a massive frustration, produced a late show to hand us three points amid the ongoing gloom.

“Many are saying it papers over some sizeable cracks, but we can’t complain too much about a win can we?

“It’s a result that eases a lot of pressure that had been building.

“It’s a setback for all those who want Bruce gone, me included.”

Steve Hickey:

“An excellent result and credit to Steve Bruce for getting his patched up team balanced, disciplined and in the end, potent.

“Late goals they were but it’s the importance of them that stands out for me.

“Wilson and Joelinton coming good together with a little bit of good fortune for the second.

“A happy Friday night for a change!

“Enjoy it everyone. A long hard season ahead.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“Supporting Newcastle is mostly grim at the moment but Callum Wilson may well be the difference between going down and staying up.

“Poor match but a vital three points.”

Jamie Smith:

“Didn’t see this coming, there was even chat of betting on 0-0.

“Joelinton has some awful touches that had me calling him everything in the farmyard, but fair play to him he stuck at it to play a quality ball for Wilson’s goal then nick one himself.

“This game was winnable to arrest the recent slide and, while it wasn’t exactly inspiring, the performance was streets ahead of recent weeks.

“Canny start to the weekend.”

Paul Patterson:

“And that is why we won’t go down.

“Talk about luck. Has this manager got the lottery on…?”

Nat Seaton:

“At 85 minutes I was saying is this really a Premier League match?

“The next 5+ minutes meant I didn’t really care, this is a massive 3 points pinched with 2 late goals.

“Not a great game to watch but thankfully a good goal by Wilson, a proper centre forward sticking away his chance.

“Luck was with us tonight but I’m pleased to take it and get 3 more precious points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

