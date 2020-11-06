News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – ASM, Schar, Murphy, Lascelles all start

The Newcastle team v Southampton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St Mary’s with an 8pm start on Friday night.

The Magpies looking to build on the victory at St James Park on Sunday.

At his press conference on Thursday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely knew wouldn’t be playing are Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

Steve Bruce saying there are no new injuries and saying the likes of Matty Longstaff and Ciaran Clark are now available to start if selected.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

SUBS:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Carroll, Manquillo, Hayden, Clark, Matty Longstaff

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Southampton to this predicted choice we featured earlier HERE)

