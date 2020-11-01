News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Sean Longstaff, Lascelles, Wilson, ASM all start

The Newcastle team v Everton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park, with a 2pm start.

The Magpies looking to build on the very fortunate point picked up at Wolves.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players we definitely know won’t be playing are Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

Steve Bruce indicating that Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff are all now available to potentially start.

However, Bruce revealed that Jamaal Lascelles was touch and go for this game, having picked up a foot injury at Wolves

The confirmed Newcastle team v Everton:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

Jamaal Lascelles chosen by Steve Bruce despite the injury concerns, hopefully this doesn’t backfire.

Only one change from Wolves, Sean Longstaff replacing Fraser and surprisingly, Hayden left on the bench.

Appears that Steve Bruce is sticking with a back five, just so long as it is not effectively a back nine or ten as was the case at Wolves.

SUBS:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Carroll, Manquillo, Hayden, Fraser, Clark

Krafth drops out of the matchday 18, Clark comes into the squad, whilst Fraser takes Sean Longstaff’s place on the bench.

