Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Wilson, Shelvey, Almiron, Hendrick all start
The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their match at Selhurst Park on Friday night at 8pm.
The Magpies looking to bounce back from poor defeats to both Southampton and Chelsea.
The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:
Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Four changes…
In
Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron, Wilson
Out
Lascelles, Hayden, Murphy, Saint-Maximin
SUBS:
Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Ritchie, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson
(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Crystal Palace to this predicted choice we featured earlier HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]