Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Wilson, Shelvey, Almiron, Hendrick all start

The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Selhurst Park on Friday night at 8pm.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from poor defeats to both Southampton and Chelsea.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Four changes…

In

Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron, Wilson

Out

Lascelles, Hayden, Murphy, Saint-Maximin

SUBS:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Ritchie, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

