News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden all start

The Newcastle team v Chelsea has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm.

The Magpies looking to bounce back from that poor defeat at Southampton 15 days ago.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

The players he apparently indicated definitely wouldn’t be playing are Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Ryan Fraser, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

With question marks over Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, whether to risk them after injury / lot of travelling and late return from Paraguay.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

SUBS:

Gillespie, Schar, Carroll, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Chelsea to this predicted choice we featured earlier HERE)

