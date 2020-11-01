News

Confirmed Everton team v Newcastle – 5 changes as Jordan Pickford dropped!

The Everton team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

The visitors looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

After starting the season with four wins and a 2-2 derby draw against Liverpool, Everton losing their first match of the season.

At his press conference on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he had at least seven players not available.

Injury and suspension ruling out the likes of Richarlison and James Rodriguez, key attacking players for Everton.

Whilst also missing out are both first choice full-backs, Coleman and Digne.

The confirmed Everton team v Newcastle United :

Olsen, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Allan, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin.

So five changes in total for Everton:

Coming in:

Olsen, Kenny, Digne, Gomes, Delph

Going out:

Pickford, Godfrey, Nkounkou, Rodriguez, Iwobi

The big news of course that Jordan Pickford has been dropped!

Ironic that this has happened when there are no fans inside the ground, Pickford having embarrassed himself on any number of occasions by trying to rile the Newcastle supporters, only for it to impact negatively on his own performance.

The goalkeeper had started all 120 Premier League matches since joining from Sunderland in summer 2017.

A significantly weakened team, with Niels Nkounkou making his debut for Everton on his 20th birthday.

Whilst Robin Olsen also makes his debut for the visitors, the keeper on loan from Roma.

Subs:

Pickford, Branthwaite, Gordon, Iwobi, Bernard, Tosun, Simms

The confirmed Newcastle United team and subs are below :

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

SUBS:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Carroll, Manquillo, Hayden, Fraser, Clark

