Confirmed Chelsea team v Newcastle – Frank Lampard fears of major changes prove misleading

The Chelsea team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

The visitors to St James Park will go top of the table if getting three points.

Even though this would likely only be temporary before other clubs at the top play this weekend.

At his press conference on Thursday, Frank Lampard revealed that he was waiting on a number of players to arrive back to training from international duty, to access them before making his selection to play against Newcastle.

The Chelsea manager indicating that there were likely to be a number of changes forced on him due to the effects of the international break.

This is the reality.

The confirmed Chelsea team v Newcastle United :

Mendy, James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Subs:

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Jorginho, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

So in actual fact, of the Chelsea team that demolished Sheffield United 4-1 before the international break, only one change. Rudiger coming in for Silva.

This Chelsea side have scored three or more goals in six of their eight Premier League games so far, ominous for Steve Bruce and NUFC.

The confirmed Newcastle United team and subs are below :

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

SUBS:

Gillespie, Schar, Carroll, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron

