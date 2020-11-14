News

Ciaran Clark gets surprise late call up for Republic of Ireland

It is nine months since Ciaran Clark last played in the Premier League for Newcastle United but he now stands a chance of getting some football for his country in the coming days.

After a number of players dropped out, due to injury and one positive virus case, altogether six have been added.

Sky Sports reporting that as well as Ciaran Clark, Ireland have also brought in Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Darragh Lenihan, Jack Byrne and Ryan Manning.

Republic of Ireland play Nations League fixtures against Wales on Sunday and Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Ciaran Clark has been back in the Newcastle United matchday squad for the last two matches but didn’t get off the bench in either.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 11 November

Belgium 2 Switzerland 1

A frustrating night for Fabian Schar as Switzerland took a first-half lead through Mehmedi and were the better team on the night, only to lose this friendly due to two second-half goals from Crystal Palace’s on-loan from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Belgium’s only two shots on target all night.

Denmark 2 Sweden 0

Emil Krafth and the other English based players weren’t involved due to quarantine restrictions on travellers from Denmark arriving in UK.

Thursday 12 November

Serbia 1 Scotland 1 – Scotland win 5-4 on penalties

Ryan Fraser watching on from home with a hamstring injury, celebrating as Scotland qualify for finals of 2020 Euros to be played in summer 2021. Mitrovic missing the decisive penalty.

The first major tournament for them since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Northern Ireland 1 Slovakia 2 (AET)

A night of drama in Belfast.

Jamal Lewis playing the full 120 minutes but ending on the losing side, whilst the injured Martin Dubravka celebrated from home (watch him dancing with his dog HERE), Slovakia having qualified for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 1

This World Cup qualifier saw Miguel Almiron in excellent form at both ends of the pitch.

The NUFC man winning the penalty that gave Paraguay the lead, as well as doubling up on Lionel Messi throughout the 90 minutes and helping to largely nullify his threat. Almiron finally subbed in the second minute of added time after an exhausting performance. A yellow card means that after picking up two bookings in his last two games, Almiron is suspended now for the Bolivia match on Tuesday.

England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

An easy win for England who totally dominated, Jeff Hendrick playing the full 90 minutes.

Saturday 14 November

Sweden v Croatia (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Spain (Fabian Schar) Nations League (***Schar suspended for this game after sending off against Germany in same competition)

Sunday 15 November

Austria v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Wales v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark) Nations League

Tuesday 17 November

France v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Ukraine (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier ***Almiron suspended after picking up a booking in each of his last two matches.

Wednesday 18 November

Northern Ireland v Romania (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark) Nations League

