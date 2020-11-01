News

Chris Waddle gives his verdict on Newcastle 2 Everton 1 and the pelanty incident

Chris Waddle has given his verdict on Sunday afternoon’s match at St James Park.

A first-half of little incident, improved on as Newcastle broke the deadlock via the penalty spot with Callum Wilson earning the spot-kick and scoring it.

The final scoreline Newcastle 2 Everton 1 as Wilson got his and Newcastle’s second, only to give themselves late nerves when in injury time Calvert-Lewin got a consolation.

Covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live was former Newcastle United and England star, Chris Waddle.

Waddle thought the eventual scoreline was pretty much a fair reflection of the game by the end.

Chris Waddle thought Newcastle United had a ‘good shape’ today and deserved the victory.

As for the pelanty decision? The former NUFC star thinking the referee might have got that decision wrong. Really clever movement at a corner as Callum Wilson came from behind Gomes and not noticing the striker, the Everton player swung his foot at the corner kick but appeared to kick Wilson instead.

Chris Waddle on BBC Radio 5 Live

31 Minutes:

“What a break that was, Saint-Maximin has got to score.

“He’s tried to dink it over the keeper. Fair play to Olsen, he’s rushed out and made himself big.”

35 minutes:

“Steve Bruce will be quite happy with the start.

“Carlo Ancelotti is certainly not.

“We know what Newcastle are about, they’ve played to their strengths.

“Everton have been poor, whether it’s the balance of the side or something else.”

45 minutes:

“We’re not going to have much stoppage time, and that’s for our sake.

“This first half has been very, very poor.”

Half-time:

“Everton’s balance isn’t suiting them, they have no width or service going into the box.

“Saint-Maximin could have scored, but Everton need to improve.”

55 minutes – Pelanty awarded to Newcastle for foul on Wilson:

“Referee Stuart Attwell didn’t give it at first, he waited for the players’ reaction.

“I’m not sure if that’s a pen.”

59 minutes – Olsen saves from Sean Longstaff:

“What a great save!

“The big guy gets down, gets his arm out and pushes it away.

“Newcastle are playing well. They’ve upped the tempo and could be 2-0 up.”

75 minutes:

“Newcastle have done their job, they’ve got their goal.

“Now it’s about protecting that lead and slowing the game down.

“They won’t mind that it’s now getting scrappy.”

84 minutes:

“The Newcastle back three have been really good today.

“They’ve dealt with everything Everton have had to throw at them.

“The whole team has had a really good shape as well.”

87 minutes – Wilson makes it 2-0:

“I don’t know what Mina’s doing, he was ahead of Fraser but he gambled to win the ball, and it didn’t come off.

“You’ve got to say Newcastle have deserved it. Everton have not been at the races today.”

90+1 minutes – Calvert-Lewin makes it 2-1:

“It was the best bit of play Everton put together.

“It’s deflected into Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s path. It was a good finish as well.”

Full-time:

“I don’t think it was a classic. Everton got their formation wrong, not enough creativity or service for Calvert-Lewin.

“I’d say overall, 2-1 was a fair result.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

