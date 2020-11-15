Opinion

Chris Sutton should remember what he said 12 months ago about Steve Bruce and Newcastle

Chris Sutton has been having some fun at the expense of Newcastle United fans.

Robbie Savage is too thick to understand anything else but Chris Sutton definitely knows what he is doing.

The pair of them on BBC Radio Five Live on Saturday, where the central theme (yet again…) was how to wind up as many Newcastle fans as possible.

After picking holes in the words of an NUFC supporter who maybe let nerves get the better of him and didn’t present the best of arguments, Chris Sutton later declared: ‘Another disgruntled Newcastle fan. Are there any happy Newcastle fans out there??’

The arguments all revolve around Steve Bruce and Newcastle fans, about fairness, results, performances and judgements…

Chris Sutton (and Robbie Savage) demand to know why Newcastle fans are unhappy with Steve Bruce.

Maybe Chris Sutton should look back at what he said (see below) exactly a year ago during the November 2019 international fortnight.

Chris Sutton declaring in November 2019: ‘What managers don’t get now is time and Steve Bruce always needed time to implement his own style of play and I think there must be Newcastle fans out there who will be embarrassed with the way that they have treated Steve Bruce and the fact he is from the area.’

He goes on to say that maybe 15-18 games is then a fair time to judge a new manager (or head coach…).

Well, as Newcastle United fans, we have now seen 56 Steve Bruce NUFC matches, including 46 in the Premier League, and so as Chris Sutton indicated, we should now be able to have a decent judgement on the Newcastle United Head Coach.

Well the last 14 Premier League matches have brought only three Newcastle wins for Steve Bruce.

Whilst the last 28 Premier League games have brought only seven NUFC victories and a feeble 30 goals.

This very accurately reflects what Steve Bruce ‘achieved’ in his 392 Premier League managed games before he came to Newcastle, ultra negative football, averaging one goal per game almost exactly, plus the worst overall form of anybody who has managed that number of PL matches or more.

I nearly forgot, the football is absolutely shocking to watch as well!

Chris Sutton speaking to BBC Radio Five Live – 12 November 2019:

“What managers don’t get now is time and Steve Bruce always needed time to implement his own style of play and I think there must be Newcastle fans out there who will be embarrassed with the way that they have treated Steve Bruce and the fact he is from the area.

“He has had a terrific career in management and you can’t judge him after two, three or four games, saying get somebody else in.

“Wasn’t this a Newcastle team who under Rafa didn’t win in their first 10 games? Yet Newcastle fans gave him the opportunity.

“It was always going to be easier to judge Steve Bruce after 15…18 games, that is more of a reasonable barometer. But not single figure games, come on – he deserves more respect than that.

“You can see there is an organisation about them and what I can’t work out is, what is the expectation from Newcastle supporters this season?

“What do they want?

“Is staying up sufficient?

“Probably not for Newcastle, they maybe want a little more than that…”

