Chelsea fans comments before AND after beating Newcastle United – Says it all

Intriguing when you look at what Chelsea fans were saying ahead of Saturday’s match at St James Park.

Especially when you compare and contrast to what then Chelsea fans have said in the aftermath of that 2-0 victory.

Read both lots of comments below.

Always interesting to get the views of the opposition and the before and after this time, tells you much about Chelsea…but maybe even more about Newcastle United.

Despite arriving as top scorers in the Premier League and knowing they would go top with a win, Chelsea fans were full of fear and expecting the worst.

Newcastle supporters seeing their pre-match comments would have been wondering who the Chelsea fans were talking about, as it certainly didn’t match up to what we have watched this season.

Chelsea fans worrying about Newcastle’s (alleged!) counter-attacking ability, a game coming so quick with so many of their team having been away for internationals, NUFC a bogey team for them, some Chelsea fans even saying they would take a point beforehand…

…After the game the comments from Chelsea fans were very different.

Their team strolling the match and the West London club’s fans marvelling at just how negative Steve Bruce’s tactics were.

A lot of comments on how poor Newcastle had been and the big disappointment for Chelsea fans, was that they hadn’t scored four, five or six.

Chelsea fans commenting via their Shed End and CFC Net message boards:

PRE-MATCH

‘I hate this fixture more than any other.’

‘Horrible fixture for us, add in that it’s the early kick off and I go into it with not too much confidence.’

‘Unquestionably one of my least favourite fixtures, always go to this expecting to have a great weekend in Newcastle and far too often the result spoils it.

‘Barcodes are a bogey team lately, early KO after a 2 week break, squad not fully prepared for the match I’d be okay with a point.’

‘I expect a slow start. Most of these players have been away on national duty playing different styles. Might take a bit to get back in the groove of Chelsea ball. Confidence should be high though so I hope to see a lot of creativity in the second half. Let’s go Chels!’

‘It’s a banana skin game for sure, it’s usually one of those games when we go up there. Last time we had about nearly 80% possession, over 10 shots on target and they won 1-0 in the last minute off a corner.

I’m still confident we’ll win this, but I know an upset is always on the cards when you play here and this type of team.’

‘Just don’t have a good feeling about this one. Never seem to do well away to Newcastle, and its the early kick off after an Intl break.

‘Newcastle away always makes me anxious as well. And this time it doesn’t help that half our squad if not more have been away on international duty where every team seem to have a corona case.’

‘Lampard said in his press conference that he has only been training with 4 first team players for the past two weeks with most of those that were on international duty not due to arrive back until today (Thursday).

Absolutely ridiculous to ask any team to prepare for a game in 1 day and then ask them to travel to an away fixture that is almost the furthest distance any team has to travel and then for it to be a lunch time kick off.

The scheduling this season is a joke for teams involved in Europe.’

‘Saint-Maximin is one of their new players that looks half decent, think we will have too much for them.’

POST-MATCH

‘Another match that makes me wonder: what is the point of Newcastle?’

‘Just looking at it from a Newcastle supporters view, no wonder they want Bruce gone.

11 behind the ball for the whole half at home, even when they went a goal behind, no attempt to come out.’

‘Absolutely dominated that but Newcastle are shocking, no bottle whatsoever.’

‘It looked like a training game for us! We completely dominated, probably should have won by 4 or 5.’

‘Impressive and professional performance. I was a bit concerned when I saw the team sheet, but concern was gone after about 5 minutes. We wasted chances today, but we never let them have a real sniff, and once Tammy finally put one away we were cruising.

I don’t remember last time we won a game so convincingly at the venue.’

‘Good win, good performance. Always nervous, until the second goal.

We could have won by 6 today.’

‘Newcastle is sh.t we should have scored 5-6 goals here and boost our goal difference.’

‘We need a real challenge, bring on Man City or Liverpool these games are far too easy for us.’

‘It was a decent performance, but I thought Newcastle were awful. Better end product and that was a 4-0 or 5-0 game for us.’

‘Attack v defence and the result never in doubt, could have been more but two will do.

‘We had no leader at the back and if were against a team with attacking ambitions we would have let some in today.’

‘Newcastle were poor for me today, seemed to lack any ambition or motivation.’

‘I just don’t understand why you would stick 11 behind the ball for 45 mins, even when you’re losing at home.’

‘Thought we defended very well but Newcastle weren’t much of a threat to be honest. Probably the right team to come up against after an international break.’

‘First 30 thought we looked great, sharp yet patient. However despite the win I feel most would feel a little disappointed.’

‘Dominant performance and a result that was unexpectedly easy.

Only negative today was that we didn’t score more.’

‘Truth is we should have won by at least four. Werner again showing his streaky finishing but that assist at the end for Abraham was sublime.’

