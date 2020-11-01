News

Carlo Ancelotti after losing 2-1 to Newcastle United – ‘Important players were missing’

Carlo Ancelotti now has the full set against Newcastle United with Everton – a win, a loss and a draw.

Everton edged it 2-1 in December 2019 in what was Ancelotti’s first away game with the scousers, then Newcastle had a real 2-2 smash and grab at Goodison in January (2020).

Today though Newcastle deserved the win, if not by much.

The crucial moment was 10 minutes into the second-half, by that point next to nothing of note had happened in the match.

A Newcastle corner and Gomes went to kick it away at the near post, not seeing Callum Wilson who had sneaked in front of him. It happened so quickly I certainly didn’t call penalty when watching at home, a welcome surprise when the referee pointed to the spot and then after a lengthy delay VAR agreed.

To be fair to Carlo Ancelotti, many managers would have moaned about the decision but he declared it a ‘clear’ penalty. No malice or intention from Gomes but caught out by Wilson’s clever play.

The Everton boss pointed to not just the quantity (at least seven) of players not available but also their quality.

First choice full-backs Coleman and Digne missing, as well as star signing James Rodriguez. Whilst Everton still haven’t won a Premier League game without Richarlison who signed in summer 2018.

Jordan Pickford was dropped after playing all 120 Premier League matches since his arrival in summer 2017, though Carlo Ancelotti assured everybody that Pickford will be back in for the next match, despite Olsen impressing.

Carlo Ancelotti after Newcastle 2 Everton 1:

“It was not a good performance.

“The game was in the balance, they opened the scoring, we were a little bit slow in the contact, we gave them a gift in the penalty and after that, the game is changed.

“As usual, it happened and we wake up later but the performance was not good.

“The penalty was clear.

“We knew that it would be this sort of game, without a lot of opportunities. Until the penalty, the game was in the balance.

“We didn’t have a lot of opportunities, Newcastle didn’t have a lot of opportunities, we just needed to continue like this, don’t let them have a gift and keep the match balanced and we could open at the end.

“We woke up later because we were 2-0 down, we had a good reaction but it was not enough.

“Some quality was missing, some speed and attention. The game was imbalanced. We wanted to wait for the opportunity but they got the penalty from a lack of concentration. That made it a lot more difficult.

“Important players were missing. When you don’t have these players you have to play differently, maybe with less quality but with more focus. The goals we conceded, we lacked focus.

“We have to try to recover players for the next games.

“We can defend better and avoid the penalty.

“I wanted to give an opportunity to Robin [Olsen] to be part of this group and team.

“After this, Jordan [Pickford] will be back. Robin will play again, but not against [Manchester] United.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

(Chris Waddle gives his verdict on Newcastle 2 Everton 1 and the pelanty incident – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – Read HERE)

