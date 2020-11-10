News

Callum Wilson injury situation positive update after scan results – Report

Callum Wilson went into Friday’s match having scored six Premier League goals from seven efforts on target.

Having also got an assist for ASM’s goal against Burnley, Wilson had been directly involved in seven of Newcastle’s ten Premier League goals in the opening seven PL matches.

After that 2-0 defeat at Southampton, Callum Wilson has now had direct involvement in seven of Newcastle’s goals in eight Premier League matches, critical to NUFC clearly this season.

On Friday night, Callum Wilson was forced off 12 minutes from time with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

Steve Bruce admitting afterwards: ‘We will not know how bad it is until we get him scanned and see just how bad it is, like with Ryan Fraser [didn’t travel to Southampton due to a hamstring tear of his own], it is obviously a big blow, but we hope that it is not too bad. We will see.’

Now on Tuesday morning a number of journalists are posting an update on the Callum Wilson injury, sounding like they have been briefed by the club.

Luke Edwards at The Telegraph, saying that his information is that the Wilson injury has proved to be not as serious as first feared.

Edwards adding that his recovery time is set to be at the ‘lower end of the scale’ on this occasion.

Meanwhile Chris Waugh at The Athletic is reporting a similar update and saying it will be a matter of weeks not months before Callum Wilson is back playing, he (Waugh) even goes further than that, saying an outside chance of the striker being available for Chelsea at home in 11 days times.

A massive relief if indeed the Callum Wilson injury proves only minor, as the game against Chelsea a week on Saturday sets in motion 10 games in only 43 days (exact dates could be changed for TV as always):

Saturday 21 November – Newcastle v Chelsea

Saturday 28 November – Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Saturday 5 December – Aston Villa v Newcastle

Saturday 12 December – Newcastle v West Brom

Tuesday 15 December – Leeds v Newcastle

Saturday 19 December – Newcastle v Fulham

Tuesday 22 December – Brentford v Newcastle (League Cup Quarter-Final)

Saturday 26 December – Man City v Newcastle

Monday 28 December – Newcastle v Liverpool

Saturday 2 January – Newcastle v Leicester

Even with Callum Wilson in the team, Newcastle are rarely looking like scoring in Premier League games.

Without him? You have to have serious concerns.

