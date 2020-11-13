News

Broadcaster named for Crystal Palace v Newcastle United and new date / time

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United has a new date and time.

The match has been moved from 3pm Saturday 28 November to Friday 27 November with an 8pm kick-off.

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace later this month has been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

United had been set to take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 28th November at 3pm.

But following the latest amendments to this month’s fixture schedule, the Magpies will now face Roy Hodgson’s men on Friday, 27th November, with kick-off set for 8pm.

The game against Palace will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the Premier League have confirmed that all fixtures from Saturday, 21st November throughout the Christmas and New Year period will be made available to watch live in the UK, meaning supporters will be able to watch United’s league matches throughout the busy month of December.

Any further amendments to the Magpies’ fixture schedule will be announced in due course.’

