News

Brentford announce preparations for welcoming 2,000 fans to Newcastle United match

Brentford have reacted to Thursday’s news from the Government.

Whilst almost all of the North, including Newcastle Upon Tyne and the rest of the North East, have been thrown into tier three, to nobody’s surprise the Government have put the whole of London into tier two.

Which means that Brentford and all other football clubs in the London area, can host up to 2,000 fans at home matches after 2 December 2020, until further notice.

It will be an extra piece of history created for Brentford, because as well as December set to be the first time in nine months that some of their fans will be able to watch them play a competitive game in the flesh, it will also be the first time some Brentford fans will watch a game(s) in their new stadium.

After the Government announcement on the tiers yesterday, Brentford released an official announcement (see below), saying that they were emailing all fans who had froze their season tickets, to ask if they were interested in getting tickets for these upcoming matches.

Their first home game with Brentford fans in the new stadium is set to be Blackburn on Saturday 5 December, then Derby Wednesday 9 December and Reading on Saturday 19 December.

Then it will be the big one, Brentford and Ivan Toney taking on Newcastle in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday 22 December with a 5.30pm kick-off.

It is set to be the first match in nine months where the Newcastle fans will play in front of fans, apart from the odd international such as Jamal Lewis who have played for national sides this season who have allowed a small number of fans into stadiums.

The tiers are set to be first reviewed on 16 December but a report from The Times says that their Government sources have told them that the intention is for the arrangements / tiers announced on Thursday to stay in place until at least mid-January 2021 with minimal changes, if any, to happen in the intervening period.

So basically, London looks certain to remain in tier two, whilst Newcastle and almost the entire rest of the North to stay in tier three.

A bit tough on any Brentford season ticket holders who happen to live up in Newcastle Upon Tyne, as Brentford have stated that they won’t be allocating tickets to any fan living in a tier three area.

In terms of the Brentford v Newcastle match, I’m guessing having a couple of thousand fans backing the home side won’t do their chances any harm. Whilst for those of us sitting watching on TV at home, at least a bit of a novelty seeing some fans on the screen, as well as the players and match officials.

Also on Thursday, the dates, times and broadcasters were confirmed for all remaining Newcastle games in 2020, details of all eight 2020 NUFC matches are below.

None of Newcastle’s away games after 2 December are in areas where fans will be allowed before that Brentford match on 22 December.

Brentford Official Announcement – Thursday 26 November 2020:

‘Earlier today, the Government confirmed that fans will be allowed to watch Brentford games at our new home in front of fans next week. As per our communication yesterday, we have been planning for games to be played in front of crowds from next week. The Government announced today, Thursday 26 November, that London would have tier two Covid-19 restrictions from 2 December. This means elite sporting events, including Sky Bet Championship football matches, can be played in front of crowds. We can confirm it is our intention that our game against Blackburn Rovers next Saturday, 5 December, will see Bees fans inside our new stadium for the first time, subject to any further changes from the authorities.

As stated yesterday, part of our planning for the return of fans, emails have been sent to those who froze their Season Tickets. This is a request to complete a survey telling us whether they would be prepared to attend games with reduced capacities in the coming weeks. It would assist us if all fans who receive the survey could fill it in by Sunday, 29 November, as it is planned that all home games in the coming weeks will be played in front of fans. The total in the stadium will include a small allocation of seats for supporters that purchased Premium Seating or Dugout Season Tickets. Emails will be sent today to our Premium Seat Holders and The Dugout Season Ticket Holders.

One additional piece of information we do not have is in regard to those living in tier three areas. Government restrictions prevent those living in tier three post codes from leaving the area unless necessary. As such, anyone living in a tier three area will not be able to attend games while those restrictions are in place.

We are also requesting information on the size of household groups of frozen Season Ticket Holders. Anyone who will want to book for other Season Ticket Holders in their household will need to ensure all are included on their friends and family list in the ticketing system. If you are a Season Ticket Holder for the 2020/21 season and have not received your email from the Club, please fill in our online form. If you have any queries, please email us at [email protected]’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) – Sky Sports

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

