Blackburn say if offered £30m for Adam Armstrong the Newcastle sell-on clause would make them think

Adam Armstrong is currently the top scorer in the Championship, 11 goals in 10 games this season, at an average of one every 78 minutes.

It is actually 27 goals from his last 45 Championship starts, so this is no flash in the pan.

Indeed, at the age of 23, Adam Armstrong has already scored 76 goals in club football, plus a host of other goals in the younger age groups for England. He knows where the back of the net is.

The born and bred Newcastle fan has proved he could score for fun in League One, now he’s done the same in the Championship. So what about the Premier League?

The diminutive striker is now rumoured to be interesting Premier League clubs and the January transfer window is only six weeks away.

Blackburn Rovers Chief Executive Steve Waggott has been talking about the club’s top asset and what could potentially happen.

Waggott has now arranged the signing of Adam Armstrong three times, back when working at Coventry alongside Tony Mowbray the striker arrived on loan, whilst again working with Mowbray, Steve Waggott co-ordinated the signing of Adam Armstrong on loan in January 2018, then on a permanent basis in August 2018 when Rovers paid Newcastle £1.75m.

Steve Waggott has now said that whilst Blackburn would have to consider a sizeable bid, he says even if say £30m was offered, there would need to be major discussions as to whether it should be accepted.

The Blackburn CEO saying basically that selling Adam Armstrong would mean no chance then of promotion, who would you then be able to bring in as a replacement, plus the effect it would have on the other players, as well as the fans of course.

Maybe the most important factor making them think twice though is Waggott revealing there is a ‘big sell-on’ clause.

It was widely reported that Ivan Toney had a 30% clause in his contract from when Newcastle sold him to Peterborough, with NUFC recently collecting on that one, when Toney joined Brentford.

If £30m was offered for Adam Armstrong, it is very likely we are looking at 30% again, the two players sold in the same transfer window back in 2018, a 30% cut for Newcastle would instantly knock £30m down to £21m.

Whilst more realistically, if say somebody offered say £15m for Adam Armstrong, knocking 30% off would leave Blackburn with only £10.5m and all those other negatives as well.

Whatever happens, good luck to Adam Armstrong and hopefully he keeps knocking the goals in.

Steve Waggott speaking to Lancs Live:

“I think first we would need to get an official offer from the club and if say for example Leeds United phoned us up in late December, early January saying we have £25m-£30m for Adam Armstrong, then I would say to the owners here’s an offer we need to consider.

“But the key is, who is coming in for Adam Armstrong if you sell him?

“How are you going to use the £30m?

“Yes you could use some towards operational losses but how are you going to build out from losing a player of that magnitude?

“At the moment, if you took him out you’d probably say our promotion prospects would be vastly diminished.

“With Adam Armstrong, this is the third occasion we’ve bought him on the third time of asking, really.

“We brought him in to Coventry from Newcastle and he scored 20 in 40 games there, he was absolutely unbelievable.

“We obviously brought him in again and then we went back to Newcastle to say can we buy him? And we got him.

“We got a good price, albeit with a big sell-on, but he does what it says on the tin.

“When he’s at it, he’s a prolific goalscorer and I would think if any offers came in ‘[for a Blackburn player in January], it will be for Armstrong.

“Goalscorers keep you in jobs, don’t they? They keep managers in jobs, they keep the fans happy and Blackburn had another decent Geordie striker when they won the Premier League way back, didn’t they?

“If he can get anywhere near him he’d have had a decent career.”

