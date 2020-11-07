Opinion

BBC need to sack Mark Lawrenson after new unprofessional remarks about Newcastle fans

It is quite unbelievable that Mark Lawrenson is paid by all of us (TV license payers) to spout this kind of nonsense.

His unprofessional behaviour is an embarrassment.

Mark Lawrenson has now had a longer career being paid by us (license payers) than he had as a professional football player.

When is enough, enough?

Even Liverpool fans think he is a joke and indeed one of his longest running unprofessional themes involves the club he supports.

For over four years (including full 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons) Mark Lawrenson has refused to predict that Liverpool would get in the Premier League, in his weekly predictions.

For 159 games in a row he has done this (ironically only ending the run this weekend, predicting the scousers will lose at Man City), making a mockery of the fact that he is paid by the BBC (us!) to give professional unbiased commentary and analysis.

Imagine if Alan Shearer was predicting Newcastle to win every single week, he would be slaughtered for his unprofessional behaviour. Nothing wrong when in discussion on TV Alan Shearer clearly wants Newcastle to win, or Mark Lawrenson the same with Liverpool, BUT when asked for their professional opinion on what is likely, they then have a duty to be unbiased. Say what they think will happen, not what they want to happen.

Anyway, Mark Lawrenson has often targeted Newcastle fans with his unprofessional comments when wearing his BBC hat, BUT surely now is the time to get rid him off the license payer bill, after his latest indiscretion on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Walker on Football Focus discussing Newcastle United losing 2-0 at Southampton with Karen Carney and Mark Lawrenson:

Karen Carney:

“A really really poor performance in possession from Newcastle and out of possession as well.”

Dan Walker:

“A manager [Steve Bruce] under pressure…”

Mark Lawrenson:

“They [Newcastle] won’t be relegated.”

Dan Walker:

“You say…quietly confident?”

Mark Lawrenson:

“I think he’s a good manager, he’s a good manager.

Dan Walker:

“And is that [avoiding relegation] a good enough season for Newcastle?”

Mark Lawrenson:

“Well they are never happy, do [are] they?

“They want to win the Champions League but they’re not in it unfortunately.

“But, such is life.”

You feel embarrassed for Mark Lawrenson that his first thought is to say how good Steve Bruce is, after such a terrible clueless ultra negative tactical display at Southampton, when Newcastle could and should have been beaten by five or six.

Beaten by a Southampton side going top of the league under the excellent Ralph Hasenhuttl, humiliated really in terms of the way the Austrian boss has his group of players playing compared to Bruce’s. Bearing in mind that not many people would claim Southampton have a better squad of players than Newcastle, certainly not to the degree we saw last night, as well as the fact Steve Bruce has been allowed over £100m in net spending these past three windows, whilst Hasenhuttl has had less than a £30m net spend.

His Bruce comments are predictable and tedious BUT where he really steps over the line is when Mark Lawrenson makes sly remarks about Newcastle fans.

Newcastle supporters ‘never happy’ and thinking they should be winning ‘the Champions League’…

It is so unprofessional and simply untrue.

Newcastle fans just want to watch some decent football, their team to try and attack, have the best manager and players possible, then take it from there.

The football under Rafa Benitez wasn’t great to watch a lot of the time but fans stayed with it / him because they thought it was a means to an eventual end and that it would lead to better football in the end once Rafa was allowed to spend money, instead of having to shop in the bargain basement. Indeed, Newcastle did play some really good football late on under Benitez, at last allowed to pay £20m for Miguel Almiron on 31 January 2019, that helped Newcastle finish the season with the fifth best form in the last 16 games and scoring the fifth highest number of goals in those 16 matches.

Newcastle fans were seeing progress and then Mike Ashley forced Rafa out, refused to sign Salomon Rondon and sold Ayoze Perez, to pursue his own agenda of a patsy manager which would allow him to sign Joelinton and Andy Carroll.

After starving Rafa Benitez of funds, Ashley then allowing this net spend of over £100m in the 16 months Steve Bruce has been here.

Rafa built a team that was doing ok and getting better, especially once Almiron arrived, now Steve Bruce has been allowed a £100m+ net spend on that team and yet avoiding relegation is some kind of success and proof of a good manager???

If Liverpool fans had watched even a handful of the games we typically watch under Steve Bruce, Mark Lawrenson would be straight up demanding this isn’t good enough, he wouldn’t be accusing the Liverpool fans of never being happy…even though we have had almost three decades of hearing how tough it has been for them not winning the league, despite Champions League victories and success in the League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Cup, World Club champions and so on, in the Premier League era.

Surely time for Mark Lawrenson to be allowed to go full-time on his hobby / true love, time for the BBC to ‘let him go’ and concentrate on Liverpool FC 24 hours every day, instead of having to cope with the unrealistic expectations of Newcastle supporters and others.

