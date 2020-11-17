News

Bad news on Paul Dummett and Miguel Almiron

Tuesday has brought negative updates on both Paul Dummett and Miguel Almiron.

The 29 year old defender has been working his way back to full fitness after injury kept him out of the Newcastle team since January.

Now the Chronicle report that Paul Dummett has suffered a hamstring injury.

His most recent 10 month lay-off was down to a thigh injury but year after year previously, the Geordie left-back has suffered recurring hamstring problems.

Now 29, Paul Dummett is once again ruled out for the foreseeable future, leaving Jamal Lewis as the only fit left-back at the club as Newcastle prepare for nine games in six weeks, starting with Chelsea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron was booked for a second game in a row for Paraguay on Friday when drawing with Argentina. The player expected to swiftly return to Tyneside due to suspension and ensure he is fit and rested and available for Chelsea on Saturday.

However, instead he has stayed and been training with Paraguay since Friday’s game, the Chronicle report, putting his availability against Chelsea in doubt.

The report claims that Paraguay have insisted he stays but surely in these circumstances of not been able to play for his country and the following game not for another four months, if Newcastle and Almiron had pushed for him to return to Newcastle early, his national side would have allowed it.

Paraguay play Bolivia tonight but the game doesn’t finish until the early hours of Wednesday in terms of UK timing, so if Miguel Almiron stays to watch the game, there appears little chance of him being considered for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, considering Steve Bruce ruled Almiron out of starting against Man Utd in an 8pm Saturday kick-off, due to the travelling and close to the match arrival home.

If indeed Almiron and Dummett aren’t available as starters on Saturday, that appears to make it eight in total ruled out for the Chelsea match:

Martin Dubravka – Hasn’t played all season and had a setback with his heel injury, looks like December at the very earliest before he may be available once again.

Jonjo Shelvey – The midfielder had surgery for a hernia problem, hopefully back in December.

Matt Ritchie – Shoulder operation in October, another that might be back next month. Has just began joining in with training.

Dwight Gayle – No football this season after an injury in a friendly in pre-season, recovering from a knee injury and hoping to be back before the new year.

Ryan Fraser – Steve Bruce confirming a small tear in hamstring after a scan. Has pulled out of the Scotland squad and will miss Chelsea surely, hopefully not too many more games.

Callum Wilson – Forced off at Southampton with a hamstring problem, another who will surely miss Chelsea and who knows how many more matches.

