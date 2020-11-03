News

Announcement means Miguel Almiron is now set to miss Newcastle United v Chelsea match

A strange opening to the season for Miguel Almiron.

Having started 35 of the 37 Premier League matches he was available for in the 2019/20 season, the 26 year old was then left out of the starting line-up in four of the opening five Premier League matches.

Steve Bruce bizarrely playing the likes of Joelinton, Andy Carroll and Jeff Hendrick, whilst leaving the Paraguayan out of the side.

Getting his chance at Wolves nine days ago, Miguel Almiron was his usual energetic committed self, a really good performance and in the collective NUFC player ratings from fans on The Mag, only Jacob Murphy was rated higher.

Keeping his place in the starting eleven, Miggy was excellent again against Everton, this time only Callum Wilson higher ranked in The Mag fan player ratings for the 2-1 victory.

After that Wolves match, Steve Bruce gave various reasons / excuses for having left Miguel Almiron out in four of the first five matches. Mainly it was waffle about alleged form of other players but for the Manchester United defeat, Bruce had a specific reason.

“He [Miguel Almiron] didn’t play at the weekend because he had been halfway around the world and just got off a plane.”

Almiron having played in World Cup qualifying matches against both Peru and Venezuela, that second match ending in the early hours (UK time) of Wednesday 14 October. The player flying back to the UK / Tyneside from South America and not reporting back to the training ground until Friday 16 October, with the Man Utd match at 8pm the next (Saturday 17 October) day.

Nice to see Steve Bruce looking after one of his players’ welfare considering the chances he takes so often on fitness and returning from injury, he only brought Miguel Almiron on for the final two minutes of that Man Utd match.

Moving on a month and we have yet another international fortnight.

Miguel Almiron has been selected by Paraguay and has another two World Cup qualifying matches.

Paraguay play Argentina and Bolivia, with the second of those games not set to end until the early hours of Wednesday 18th November, before the NUFC player will eventually begin his long journey back to Tyneside from South America.

This occasion there is even less time between international and club commitments for Miggy.

Newcastle kick-0ff at 12.30pm on Saturday 18 November against Chelsea at St James Park.

Following on from Steve Bruce’s comments after that last international break, there looks no chance of Miguel Almiron being considered as a starter against Frank Lampard’s side.

