News

Announcement means fans know broadcasters of 5 of next 9 Newcastle United live TV matches

The fans now know the identity of the broadcasters who will show five of the next nine Newcastle United Live TV matches that are coming up.

New announcements by the Premier League and the four broadcasters leading to more pieces of the Newcastle United Live TV matches jigsaw falling into place.

The really good news is that none of the matches will be pay per view.

A commitment that for the rest of 2020 no games will be Premier League pay per view, with almost surely zero chance of them trying it on again in 2021. The Premier League and broadcasters simply saying that they will let fans know nearer the time what will happen from January 2021 onwards.

Obviously much will depend on what happens with the virus situation and if / when fans will be let back into games. However, very difficult to see these temporary arrangements until new year not continuing until at least March 2021.

The only bad news for NUFC fans is that so far no Newcastle United live TV matches on BBC have been confirmed as yet, meaning supporters will still need access to Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, if they want to see games live.

The new announcements mean that now we know who will broadcast five of the next Newcastle United live TV matches.

Chelsea is on BT Sport, Brentford in the League Cup is on Sky Sports, whilst Amazon Prime have the home game against Liverpool and away matches at Leeds and Crystal Palace.

The next nine games are detailed below, all of which will be shown on live TV via one of Sky, BT, Amazon or BBC.

However, whilst we know who will broadcast five of the nine now, it is only Chelsea, Palace and Brentford we have definite dates and times for.

The two Amazon Prime matches in December, so far only see that broadcaster narrowing it down to the Leeds away game being played sometime between the 15th and 17th, whilst Liverpool at SJP will be played sometime between 28th and the 30th.

One of the big benefits for broadcasters at the moment is that whilst they never considered the impact on the fans in the past when scheduling matches and moving them about, they did at least have to let supporters know in advance to an extent, so they could buy tickets and make travel arrangements in advance up to a point. Now they need to have no such considerations and so for example only three weeks ahead of the game, we still have no idea when Villa away will be played.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sat 21 November

Newcastle v Chelsea (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sat 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle TBC

Sat 12 December

West Brom v Newcastle TBC

Tues 15 – Thur 17 December

Leeds v Newcastle – Amazon Prime (Game to be played sometime between Tues 15 and Thur 17 December)

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham TBC

Tues 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sat 26 December

Man City v Newcastle TBC

Mon 28 – Wed 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle – Amazon Prime (Game to be played sometime between Mon 28 and Wed 30 December)

