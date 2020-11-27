News

Allan Saint-Maximin dropped for Crystal Palace match and now ‘injured’ – Report

Ahead of tonight’s match, Steve Bruce has made the decision to drop Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Mail reporting in an exclusive that dressing room sources have told them that the NUFC Head Coach made the decision because Steve Bruce believes ‘Saint-Maximin has not performed to his usual level since signing a new six-year contract last month.’

However, not only will Allan Saint-Maximin not be in the starting eleven at Crystal Palace, he won’t even be in the matchday eighteen.

The Mail saying that on eve of the Palace game, the set to be dropped player has now got a ‘muscle injury’ which rules him out.

Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been great this season, the Burnley match the only one where he has hit the heights we saw at times last season.

However, many (all?) Newcastle fans seeing Steve Bruce’s clueless negative tactics as the biggest factor in dragging down the form of players such as Allan Saint-Maximin.

Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation on Thursday morning, before this latest ASM news.

He confirmed that Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie would all be available for Crystal Palace. Dwight Gayle is now back in training but this game definitely looks too early for starting eleven availability.

Bruce also said that Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt after picking up the injury against Chelsea that saw him subbed halfway through the game.

Andy Carroll is definitely out with his latest (calf) injury, what a joke it was giving him a contract back in summer 2019, then an even bigger joke giving him another year this summer (2020) gone.

Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett and Ryan Fraser are still ruled out.

To add to the complicated availability picture, Steve Bruce also revealed that at least three players and staff are self-isolating, the Head Coach saying amongst the trio is a first team regular who would otherwise have started tonight.

Isaac Hayden and Emil Krafth weren’t pictured amongst Wednesday training images released by the club, leading many fans to assume that Bruce is referring to Hayden.

The news on Allan Saint-Maximin will leave Newcastle fans believing that this now increases the chances of the likes of Joelinton and / or Jeff Hendrick playing…

